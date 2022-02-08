Pharma company strengthens UK presence

PIRAMAL PHARMA announced the expansion of its antibody-drug conjugate capabilities at its Grangemouth facility in Scotland and an investment in infrastructure at its Morpeth facility.

Together these expansions represent a total investment of approximately £55m in the company’s UK-based drug development and manufacturing capabilities.

In the first phase of the Grangemouth site expansion, two new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) suites operational by 2023 will be added to the existing three.

A new customer experience centre is also being constructed there for clients who are visiting the site during development and manufacturing activities.

Ground preparation and piling works are already underway with a groundbreaking ceremony taking place February 7th.

When complete the expansion will enhance Piramal Pharma’s standing significantly by increasing ADC capacity at the Grangemouth site.

The new facility will be fully supported by analytical laboratories all housed in a purpose-built facility.

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) Grangemouth facility boasts two significant ADC capabilities:

Fit-for-purpose rapid development for early clinical materials and robust, scalable late-phase development to support trials and commercial launch.

This expansion represents an investment of £45m, including a grant of £2.4m from Scottish Enterprise, Scotland’s national economic development agency.

Peter DeYoung chief executive officer at PPS said: “This new development will more than double our ADC production capacity, strengthening our ability to service customers throughout the entire drug lifecycle.”

Scottish Government Investment Minister Ivan McKee added: “This will be an important new development which could aid the treatment of life-threatening cancer.

“With Scottish Enterprise funding supporting the creation of 40 new jobs and safeguarding 170 more in Grangemouth.”

The Investment in new active pharmacological ingredient (API) infrastructure at the Morpeth, England, facility is valued at approximately £10m and includes equipment, infrastructure and utility systems.

PPS is investing £8m directly, while the UK government is contributing £2m to the project.

It is intended to meet increased market demand from global API customers while also improving PPS’ carbon footprint by replacing obsolete equipment with new, energy-efficient alternatives.