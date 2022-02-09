The Macallan releases rare Second World War malt whisky

A RENOWNED Scottish whisky brand has announced the release of an 81-year-old rare malt whisky.

The Macallan has unveiled The Reach, a single malt whisky that has been at the heart of the brand for over 200 years.

The spirit which dates back to the Second World War is set to hit the market for a whopping £92,000 per decanter.

Originally crafted during the Second World War, The Reach was laid to rest in 1940 before the Speyside distillery was compelled to close its doors for the first time in history.

The Reach is the oldest whisky ever released by the company and is crafted from a single, sherry seasoned oak cask.

The dark spirit is encased in a decanter created from mouth-blown, hot glass on a bronze sculpture of three hands.

Each hand represents characters in The Macallan’s history and their unique story.

One commemorates the distillery workers of 1940, who crafted the spirit over eight decades ago. While another is the hand of one-time chairman Allan Shiach, whose grandfather headed the company when the spirit was first made.

The third is that of today’s master whisky maker, Kirsteen Campbell who selected the 1940 cask used to create the latest creation.

Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker, The Macallan, said: “It is an honour to introduce The Reach.

“Created during a turbulent time in the world, this extraordinary expression showcases The Macallan’s history, ingenuity and unmistakable strength of character.”

The new release pays tribute to those who strived amid great adversity to resume distilling The Macallan’s spirit. As well as the craftspeople today who continue to uphold the brands values.

Campbell continued: “The creation of many hands, The Reach has been a truly collaborative effort. It’s also a tribute to the people who made this precious whisky, and their enduring spirit which never wavered.

“Its deep auburn hue is the first hint of this remarkable whisky’s astonishing depth. Offering notes of dark chocolate, sweet cinnamon and aromatic peat, leading on to treacle toffee, crystalised ginger and charred pineapple, before giving way to an intensely rich, sweet and smoky finish.”

The rare single malt is limited to 288 decanters worldwide and will be on display at The Macallan Estate Boutique from 9 February 2022.