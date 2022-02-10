How is Valentine’s Day celebrated in England?

Valentine’s Day, Saint Valentin, or Valentinstag are just a few of the ways to refer to Valentine’s Day in different parts of the world, the date on which lovers share gifts, cards, and celebrations as a tribute to love. Although today is seen as a consumerist tradition, Valentine’s Day remains a very old tradition that dates back to a time when Rome was an empire.

Prior to being “authorized” by Pope Gelasius I, this was quite a sadistic celebration!

Until Pope Gelasius I made Valentine’s Day, the patron saint of lovers, this event was called Lupercalia and was known as a fertility day, a day on which women were beaten with whips made of dog and goat skins to make them more fertile.

Later, Christians banned this day, and Valentine’s Day was established. The Anglo-Saxon countries have celebrated this event since 1400, which is why today the tradition is deeply rooted in these countries. Broadly speaking, the countries of Western Europe (especially Britain) and the United States were the pioneers of popular cultures in the world, which we can find in many countries today. Moreover Valentine, a popular celebration of love, which despite the support and opposition to it, must be recognized as one of the most important global celebrations.

Weird way to celebrate love

Usually, British people celebrate Valentine’s Day by giving each other gifts. Men tend to please their women by giving jewelry. There are many common types of jewelry to give away but in recent years, giving handmade jewelry is becoming more and more popular. While the classic gifts for Valentine’s Day are a bouquet and chocolates or a doll, giving jewelry is a sacrifice because they are quite expensive for most people. Indeed love cannot be measured by money but by giving something that requires sacrifice, it can symbolize sacrifice in love itself. It’s not easy to give something worth 2000 bucks to a girl we don’t love.

But, it is not enough for them to celebrate Valentine’s Day with some gifts and a romantic dinner. British people love to honor this day uniquely. Music is a major component of this celebration. Even the children are involved! They usually choose their favorite love ballad and share it with their loved ones, being rewarded with candy, toys, or gifts. Love-themed songs are often heard when you’re walking through London on Valentine’s Eve. If you have the opportunity to experience that atmosphere, you will not forget it for the rest of your life. Many people say that London is Valentine’s capital of the world and that assumption is probably true!

As for the symbols used, here too, they are very similar to those recognized by several other European countries: a red heart competes with a teddy bear and Cupid is ready to shoot their arrows at the most romantic!

If you have the chance to see Valentine’s Day in England for yourself, restaurants can be very busy on Valentine’s Day night – on February 14th, reservations are a must! Many cafes in London are full of patrons on Valentine’s Day, making it difficult for anyone to book a seat on the spur of the moment.

Single women also celebrate Valentine’s Day in England

Women who do not have partners also have a place on this day in England. They got up early and, early in the day, waited at the window for a boy to pass by. Legend has it that the first man who passes by and sees them will fall in love with them and they will eventually marry him, you know, all we need is love! Even though in reality most of them don’t find a boy friend on Valentine’s Day, they still celebrate Valentine’s Day every year because the celebration is not limited to the romance between two people but broader than that, Valentine’s Day is about happiness.

Despite this wonderful tradition, many love movements have invaded the country, as in many other places. In the UK (and also in several other countries), Valentine’s Day is often used as a moment for groups of people to demonstrate to remind people to love each other and avoid hatred. Valentine’s Day is for all.