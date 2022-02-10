A HILARIOUS video shows a takeaway worker trying to wake up a sleeping visitor by throwing Parmesan cheese at his face.
Customer Jordan Robertson filmed the clip as a staff member tried to rouse the sleeping man at Madras Grill in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Monday.
Footage shows the man laying horizontally across a chair in the waiting area of the takeaway restaurant while resting his head on a Farmfoods shopping bag.
The worker is shown throwing handfuls of Parmesan on the man’s face while shouting: “excuse me”.
The snoozy man appears to be in such a deep sleep he barely moves while customers can be heard laughing.
The member of staff then gives the man’s leg a light pull causing him to roll of the chair and fall to the ground – with a hand still in his pocket
Finally awake, the dazed and confused punter is met by the worker telling him: “This is a shop, not a f****** guest house.”
The man, who appears to be inebriated, still lying flat on his back, points his finger up to him and says: “Who the f*** you are?
“You f****cheeky b*****.
“Ah, you f****cheeky b*****.”
As the clip comes to an end the man slowly begins to get up.
Another video shows the member of staff poking his unwanted guest with a yellow floor sign.
Jordan posted the video on Twitter on Monday, writing: “Hahaha, what a nick.”
The clip has attracted over 56,000 views and more than 2,300 likes.
Social media users were left in stitches and left comments about how the man had been “seasoned”.
@aidentraynor2 said: “Hand in the pocket the whole time.”
@rymoffat said: “Giving the boy a light dusting of Parmesan.”
@mcbadyin said: “Fully thought he was seasoning him.”
@Cawley_11 said: “Light dusting of cheddar.”
@JohnMci30085177 said: “Your man’s got a pair of Crocs on in it.”