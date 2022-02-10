What is Automated Trading?

Automation in trading brings the accuracy of algorithmic calculations to the financial market. With the help of automated trading tools, you can remove all human errors and misjudgments from the equation. No wonder large institutional traders have already made the switch from manual trading. Retail investors are now gradually switching as and when they realize the benefits.

Curate your trading algorithm

Most Forex trading platforms offer users the option of tweaking the algorithm based on personal preferences. Users generally choose from a list of technical indicators, which allow them to determine everything from time of market entry to the type of order to the trade’s trigger time. Those who do not want to go into the nitty-gritty can choose the platform’s default settings.

How automated Forex trading works

Automated Forex trading, or algorithmic Forex trading, uses AI-based software to analyze market prices. Based on the prewritten if-then cases, the algorithm decides when and what to trade and on what scale. The algorithm automatically scans and finds out the most profitable currency pairs and trades accordingly. When the trading criteria are met, the software will give a buy/sell alert and conclude the transaction.

What is copy trading?

Copy-trading emulates successful profiles to find the most effective patterns. It is a form of auto trading but does not use AI or machine learning to scan and monitor market movements. Copy-trading is especially popular with beginners since there are very few manual operations in the process.

However, traders should be cautious of whom they are copying. If the risk-taking abilities differ significantly, it can lead to unexpected results. In most other cases, copy trading works effectively to a certain degree.

Trading signals

Many brokers offer trading signals by default, while others charge for it. In most cases, there are experts working on the background to send the relevant signals at the right time. The advantage of trading based on signals is the human factor. You can often make better decisions based on signals than you would from copying someone else.

Robot-based automated trading

The difference between trading on the basis of signals and trading through robot traders is that the latter generates and signals and works on them automatically. While there is no human input in this form of automated trading, it also keeps emotional trading at bay. There are no chances of manual mistakes here, and it offers a truly hands-off experience in Forex trading.

However, you must understand that the algorithms are not flawless. Minor tweaks every now and then will make your trades much more effective, especially over the long term.

MetaTrader

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are the two most popular tools for automated Forex trading.

The most exciting aspect of MetaTrader is the availability of Expert Traders (EA). EAs are not physical experts but bots that ensure the highest level of automation. MetaTrader 4 and 5 are often all you need for automated trading. However, be careful of Expert Traders since all do not offer the same level of accuracy.

Advantages of using automation in trading

The most obvious advantage of automation is saving time. Forex trading, by nature, demands a lot of time and attention. People who are not full-time traders often cannot afford to devote that amount of time to trading. Automation helps them be a part of the financial market.

Automated trading weeds out human factors from trading. Be it emotional trading or FOMO trading , you won’t fall into these traps with automation software.

Automation helps you diversify your allocations in a way that safeguards you from crashes. It can be nearly impossible for traders to manually achieve that degree of diversification, especially if they are beginners.

Disciplined trading is very important for all traders. Automation helps us achieve discipline in trading since it takes away the factor of human inconsistency. With automated trading, you can stick to your trading plan to its very end.

Conclusion

Automation has created a paradigm shift in the way humans operate, nowhere more than the financial market. For all its merits and benefits, automation also demands caution from the trader. When used correctly, automated trading can be a great tool for every trader irrespective of their skill and expertise levels.