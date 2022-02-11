EnerMech secure $100m in global pre-commissioning projects

A MECHANICAL service company has secured a hefty $100m of contracts to support growth across multiple sectors.

Aberdeen-based EnerMech has secured over $100m of pre-commissioning and new pipeline contract awards, following a $30m equipment investment programme across its global locations.

This targeted investment represents an expansion to its specialist equipment fleet which includes compressors, air dryers, nitrogen tanks, downlines and fluid pumps, expanding its operational capability in the pre-commissioning sector.

This approach has secured 10 new contracts including key awards in Mozambique, Guyana, Trinidad, Turkey and Australia.

These campaigns encompass a range of pre-commissioning services which cover full project requirements like deep-water testing, pipeline dewatering and commissioning, plus supporting specialist services on the associated process facilities.

Amongst the new wins is a five-year project with Chevron Australia to deliver its integrated services to the operator’s Western oil and gas assets which commenced in 2021.

Supporting this growth, EnerMech has further reinforced its project management capabilities, signing an exclusive agreement with Offshore Technical Services Ltd (OTS).

This has positioned the organisation as a market leader in full cycle project management.

They have the capability to both manage the completions, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities whilst also providing the associated specialist services, all under a single entity contract.

To further expand its pre-commissioning resources, EnerMech agreed a strategic deal with a global provider of air drilling services.

The partnership provides EnerMech with access to up to $15million worth of equipment from the existing fleet of air compression, booster compression, nitrogen generation, and field personnel, which will further support the company’s expansion efforts.

EnerMech CEO Christian Brown said: “In the last 12 months we have taken robust, concerted steps to expand and improve our integrated pre-commissioning, commissioning and pipeline capabilities globally across the LNG, nuclear, oil and gas, hydrogen and renewable sectors.

“Our combined $30m investment in equipment and new strategic partnerships clearly demonstrates our commitment to the sector as we continue to enhance our current offering.

“These latest developments ensure we are ideally placed to deliver our expertise to large-scale projects as well as niche ones, to drive safer and more efficient operations globally.”