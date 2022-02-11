Tree-ffic news: Forestry group branch out with two new appointments

A SCOTS-based forestry group have branched out with two new appointments, with the aim of continued expansion across the country.

GOLDCREST Land & Forestry Group has expanded its national team with the appointments of Hayden Morrison and Oliver Thompson.

Hayden joins as Senior Investment Forester at the firm’s Scottish office whilst Oliver will be a Chartered Forestry Agent, based in Cheshire covering the Shires and Wales.

Now with over a hundred years of professional experience in the forestry and rural sector, GOLDCREST operates as an independent partnership, combining the skills of rural surveyors with forestry knowledge.

Hayden is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Foresters, and his previous roles include Senior Investment Manager at Scottish Woodlands.

Prior to that, Hayden was an Asset Manager at Gresham House where he managed two large-scale forestry investment funds totalling 55,000ha.

Oliver is a member of the Institute of Chartered Foresters and a forestry graduate from the University of Aberdeen.

He has spent nearly two decades in the forestry industry and has experience in forest management, biomass, and wildlife management.

Most recently Oliver has focused on forest agency and has been responsible for the sale and valuations of a range of woodlands and forests in England and Wales.

Both Hayden and Olly look forward to engaging with both new and existing clients and further cementing GOLDCREST’s reputation for sound advice, clarity of thought and care for the client’s objectives.

Partner Jon Lambert has expressed his delight at the expansion of the dedicated team with two such significant appointments.

Jon commented: “Since the inception of the business on 1st of January 2021, we have had a frenetic trading period.

“We are extremely humbled to see a large number of clients who have given their support to the team at GOLDCREST.

“We are very pleased to welcome both Hayden Morrison and Oliver Thompson to GOLDCREST Land & Forestry Group.

“Despite the pandemic, the forestry sector has remained resilient, continuing to outperform throughout this period of uncertainty.

“These latest hires signify our commitment to investing in talent and ensuring we have the best people to advise our clients across the UK.

“Both have considerable expertise within their markets and will prove a real asset to the team’s national capability.”