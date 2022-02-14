DIY Projects to Increase Your Home’s Value

Doing DIY at home is great for lots of things, it’s a fun activity, pretty good exercise and it’s very fulfilling seeing the fruits of your hard work once you’ve finished your DIY project. But did you also know that your DIY projects could help increase the value of your home?

We all want to increase the value of our homes, whether we’re looking to get a bit more money when selling your home or even just looking at DIY projects as an investment to help you out down the line. So today, we’ll be looking at some DIY projects that can help you increase the value of your home!

Repaint Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets often endure a lot of wear and tear, with grease and grime building up over time as you cook in your kitchen, which can make your cabinets look a bit old and worn out, which would lower your home’s sale value. So by simply repainting the doors on your kitchen cabinets you can cover up that wear and tear and make your kitchen look as if it were brand new.

Install Premium Window Dressings

While window dressings aren’t a fixture in your home, they can be used to help increase the sale value of your home. By simply swapping your tatty old blinds for a new set of premium made to measure blinds you’ll improve the aesthetic of your home, which will improve it’s value already and at sale you may be able to use them to get a higher sale price by including them in the sale.

Repaint In Neutral Colours

Painting your home in bright vibrant colours may be good for you, but it isn’t always great for your home’s value and having bright coloured rooms may offput potential buyers. So, if you want to maximise the value of your home it is recommended you paint your home in neutral inoffensive colours like beiges and creams, which will make your home more appealing to buyers and help increase it’s sale value.

Use Mirrors To Create Space

Mirrors are used a lot by estate agents when staging a property for sale, because mirrors create the illusion of more space and help improve lighting. This is a bit of a mind trick, but by installing a few mirrors in tight areas of your home will make it feel larger, which you can parlay into a higher selling price.

Repaint Your Front Door

Front doors are the first thing anyone will see when entering your home and having a good impression to start off with will help you drive up your properties’ value. So if your front door is looking old and tired, giving it a fresh lick of paint will up your curb appeal and help increase your home’s value!

Add Storage Where Possible

Storage and utility are big areas of focus for potential buyers, so adding in storage solutions where possible can help improve your home’s value by making your home more practical than others on the market, which will in turn push up your home’s sale value as it caters towards the needs of any potential buyer.