Scotland’s biggest wedding event returns post Covid

LOVE is in the air this Valentine’s Day and the Scottish 2022 wedding show returns to Glasgow for the first time since 2020.

Taking place this weekend at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC), the event returns after having to take a break last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event has been running in Glasgow since 2002 and brings together the country’s top wedding suppliers under one roof.

Hosting 200 of the UK’s leading wedding suppliers, the event showcases bridalwear and groomswear, entertainment options, venues, florists and even wedding cars.

The event also features a live catwalk show showcasing bridal dresses, bridesmaid dresses, flower girl and page boy attire along with groomswear trends.

This year’s event marks the launch of the ‘Let’s Talk Tying the Knot’, a series of wedding talks and Q&A’s with tips and tricks for planning nuptials from a panel of experts.

Tsitsi Lynn Makuni, show manager said: “We’re delighted to launch our Let’s Talk Tying the Knot series this year to give attendees more information on planning their dream wedding.”

Bob Voysey and Megan Wolfe from TV series Married at First Sight UK will be making an appearance to chat about love, life and what goes on behind the cameras.

A limited number of tickets are still available, couples are advised to book now to secure a place at the event.

Elaine Donegan, Owner at Wedding Wise Bridal in Barrhead said: “After the past two years of restricted celebrations, we’re thrilled weddings are back.

“Events like this provide a wonderful opportunity for businesses in the industry to come together and celebrate the services we offer in Scotland.

“We can’t wait to help more brides say yes to the dress in 2022.”