Scots accountancy firm launches new resource for start-ups

HENDERSON LOGGIE has created a new resource for start-ups that covers everything new businesses need to know to get off the ground and grow.

The accountancy firm specialises in supporting businesses through every stage of growth and has collated tips and advice in one guide which can be downloaded from their website.

A start-up business webinar hosted by Henderson Loggie together with accounting software company Xero, will be held on 8th March at 11am.

The webinar will focus on the benefits of cloud accounting and the key things you need to consider when starting a business, such as legal structure, funding, bookkeeping and more.

A global pandemic may seem an unlikely catalyst for business growth, but for some, changing circumstances and time to spare have played a part in fostering innovation and entrepreneurialism.

According to companies house statistics, the size of the total register increased by 163,236 between December 2020 and December 2021, an increase of 3.5% across the whole of the UK.

The size of both the total and effective registers increased at a consistent rate from the first quarter of 2012 to the second quarter of 2020.

However, between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, the rate of growth of the total register size significantly increased.

Jaslin Bhagrath, partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “As the economy recovers from the impact of Covid restrictions, we expect to see a rise in the number of new businesses getting off the ground to fill the gaps created by businesses lost.

“Whatever goals people are pursuing in starting a business, it pays to take advice from experts to avoid common pitfalls and ensure the business is structured correctly to meet those goals.”