Bungalow with huge pylon in garden listed for £350,000

AN UNASSUMING two bedroom bungalow has gone on the market for £350,000 – but buyers will have to put up with the huge electricity pylon in the front garden.

The property, located in a quaint cul-de-sac in Nursling, Southampton, is £75,000 less than the average house price in the street – but probably due to its obstructing view.

Images show a large, metal pylon, complete with layers of barbed wire and a “danger” sign, located directly in front of the main door.

The entrance hall and a bedroom are located at the front of the property, meaning the view out of the windows would be met with the metal structure.

Despite the pylon at the front, views at the back of the property where the living area and a conservatory has been built appear more appealing.

The lounge comes with a log burner and adjoins the spacious conservatory which looks across acres of fields.

It is located just a short walk from the local golf course.

Estate agent Michael Rhodes listed the property for £350,000 last week but failed to mention the metal tower, which usually reach at least 118ft in height.

They said: “A well presented detached bungalow which is located in a popular area close to the golf course.

“Entrance hall, lounge with log burner, modern kitchen, two beds, shower room, conservatory, garage, log store and gas CH.

The interesting property was posted on social media yesterday, captioned: “Found this yesterday, couldn’t ask for a more picturesque view out of your lounge window.”

One Reddit user said: “I love how the property description makes absolutely no mention of the giant f****** power pylon in your front yard.

“Though to be fair, it is pretty self-descriptive.”

Another said: “Can you just imagine the anxiety every time there is a storm on the way.”

While one other viewer said: “The massive increase in cancer risk may be an issue.

“My brother is a linesman, he said he wouldn’t live within 100 metres of one.”

Another user added: “It looks awful but the floor plan shows only the entrance hall and one of the bedrooms is at the front, so once you’re in there you wouldn’t notice it too much.

“Oh and at least you can give easy directions to Deliveroo drivers.”

The property was last sold in 2014 for £248,000.