EDINBURGH council have launched an energy campaign aiming to offer advice and support with the cost of bills.

City residents struggling with rising energy costs are being offered advice and support with their bills as part of a citywide campaign aimed at helping those most in need.

The campaign is run by the city council in partnership with Changeworks and Home Energy Scotland seeking to support people experiencing or most at risk from fuel poverty.

The campaign will help residents find out if they’re eligible for grants or funding for energy efficiency home improvements, offer energy saving advice and offer help to people dealing with fuel debt.

In key areas of the city, homeowners and private tenants are being urged to call Home Energy Scotland for support, free on 0808 808 2282 and Council tenants are being urged to call the Energy Advice Service for free on 0800 870 8800.

Last year, 790 Council tenants were supported through the Energy Advice Service with gas and electricity billing issues and with support around supplier debt.

The service gained around £170,000 of savings for the tenants.

Home Energy Scotland is a free advice service funded by the Scottish Government.

The service helped 24,000 homeowners and private tenants across Scotland to benefit from the Scottish Government-funded Warmer Homes Scotland programme since it launched in 2015.

Eight out of ten have received completely free energy efficiency improvements, with each of them also saving on average around £300 on their energy bills per year.

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “This valuable campaign comes at a time when many households across the city will be faced with a choice of heating their homes or eating.

“Rising food and energy bills as well as a £1,000 cut in universal credit payments for those who need support most- all contributing to this cost-of-living crisis.

“We want to do all we can to help make sure people most in need are able to access the advice and support available to them so that they can live in warmer, more comfortable homes.

“I urge anyone in the city struggling with their bills to call Home Energy Scotland or the Energy Advice Service so they can get the support they need today.”

Laura Webb, fuel poverty and low carbon operations director at Changeworks said: “We have seen increasing demand for support as people find themselves struggling with high bills and fuel debt.

“Our expert advisors are here to help and are already working hard to help Edinburgh residents save money and lessen the impacts of rising fuel costs.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with City of Edinburgh Council on this campaign and encourage the people of Edinburgh to get in touch for further support.”