Pensions: How much is needed to retire comfortably?

Planning for your retirement can be exciting, as you think about your lifestyle and the future. Maybe you wish to travel abroad several times a year, or perhaps take up a new hobby.

However, a common concern amongst most people, is how much income you need to retire, and therefore how much you should have saved and invested. Unfortunately, there’s no ‘one size fits all’ answer, as different people envisage a ‘comfortable’ retirement in different ways.

With this in mind, let’s look at some examples and predicted figures, for what is recommended to live a comfortable retirement.

How much do you need to retire?

There has been extensive research into pensions and savings in the UK.

According to the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PSLA), in collaboration with the University of Loughborough, a single person requires an average of £33,000 a year in retirement — this number increases to £47,000 a year for a couple.

The PSLA states:

“At the comfortable level… retirees could enjoy some luxuries like regular beauty treatments, theatre trips and three weeks in Europe a year.”

There is however a flaw in this concept — this may be the ideal retirement for some, but a luxurious lifestyle for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) for example, may consist of four weeks for a holiday each year, or venturing further than Europe.

Saltus financial planning and investment management firm conducted research into the financial and personal views of HNWIs with over £250,000 in investments. In the Saltus Wealth Index, 64% of respondents believed they would need more than £50,000 a year in retirement, regardless of marital status. In addition, 13% of those surveyed thought they would need £80,000 a year to maintain a ‘comfortable’ retirement.

As the different research reveals, the idea of a ‘comfortable’ retirement will vary between individuals, and different groups surveyed will provide a range of answers on the topic.

Therefore, when it comes to retirement and the lifestyle you wish to lead, it really comes down to the individual and their personal circumstances.

The best approach is to seek professional financial advice. With the help of an adviser, you can accurately plan for your retirement, by assessing your current spending habits, and how this may change or stay the same in retirement.

Furthermore, a financial adviser can offer continuous consultations, which will help to review your retirement plan, as and when your spending fluctuates.

How much should you have invested for your retirement?

In order to enjoy this level of income in retirement, you’ll also need to know the necessary size of your pension pot.

Many are aware of the famous 4% rule. Created by economist, William Bengen, it determines that, in all circumstances, and regardless of when someone retires (over a 50-year period), the pot would always last 30 years, with annual withdrawals of 4%.

This theory can be a good place to start in order to calculate the pot required for your desired level of income.

First, consider if you’re eligible for a full state pension. If you’ve made 35 years of National Insurance (NI) contributions, you’ll receive £9,339.20 a year, at state retirement age. This should rise with inflation for the foreseeable future.

The remaining income you desire, minus your state pension, can then be divided by 4%, to estimate the pension you might require.

If we take the example of an individual who desires a £33,000 income (as suggested by the PSLA). Taking their state pension into consideration, the shortfall would equal £23,660.80. Using the 4% rule, we can calculate a required pension pot of £591,520.

On the other hand, an individual who wants £80,000 a year in retirement — and assuming they’re eligible for state pension — would have a shortfall of £70,660.80. This equates to a pension pot of £1,766,520 if using the 4% rule.

If you’re not eligible for full state pension, or wish to retire earlier than the state retirement age, then you would need to adjust the calculations accordingly.

The best method

Although Bengen’s method provides a rough estimate for how much investment is needed, there are some flaws in the theory. It can work great as a starting point, but cannot be heavily relied upon.

Therefore, it’s a good idea to seek professional advice to formulate a thorough retirement plan. This can include a bespoke cash flow plan, with can then take into consideration variable withdrawals, likely capital expenditures, and allow for a range of market returns.

Disclaimer: Information is correct to the best of our understanding as at the date of publication. Nothing within this content is intended as, or can be relied upon, as financial advice. Capital is at risk. You may get back less than you invested.