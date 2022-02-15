A STUNNING six-bedroom home has been listed on the market for a guide price of £900,000 – complete with an indoor slide.

The property in Besthorpe, Norfolk was listed last month and boasts one of the most unique features on the property market.

The property comes with five bathrooms and includes a bespoke slide from the second floor to the first floor.

Built in 2020 the 4000 square foot home has only had one previous owner to date.

Buyers will be able to enjoy underfloor heating on the first floor alongside a playroom and study.

The living area is equipped with a Jack and Jill style wood burning stove and a 15ft BI fold door that leads out to the garden.

Bathrooms include free standing baths with stunning black marble whilst the home’s large entrance hall features glazed window panels allowing lots of natural light.

As well as a 10ft breakfast bar, the 25ft kitchen/diner is fitted with quartz worktops, a wine cooler and a walk-in pantry.

In their listing on Rightmove Millbank Estate Agents wrote: “We are excited to bring onto the market this exceptional family home.

“Built to a very high specification by the current owners over the last two years this property offers over 4000 SQ FT of versatile living space for a growing family.

“Accommodation comprises of large entrance hall with feature glazed panels allowing lots of natural light in, lounge with Jack and Jill wood burning stove and 15ft BI fold doors to garden, kitchen/dining room with built in appliances, large breakfast bar and dual patio doors to garden, utility room, shower room, playroom / bedroom, study and W/C.

“On the first floor there is a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, patio doors to balcony and access to a dressing room/cot room.

“There are three further double bedrooms with access to ensuite bathrooms.

“On the second floor there is a lounge area/bedroom, a bedroom with an ensuite shower room and a landing area with a slide leading to the first floor.

“The front of the property offers electric double gates leading to a tarmacked driveway offering ample off road parking, raised flower beds and dual side gates to the rear garden.

“The rear garden is enclosed, laid to lawn, spacious patio area, oak framed pergoda with seating under and a purpose built outside kitchen area.”