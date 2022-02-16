How to Give Your Home an Instant Facelift

Sometimes you just need a change. You could have had the best decorators and designers transform your home into something that looks straight out of Beverly Hills, but even the best of us can get sick of Beverly Hills after a while. Things get old, or simply are the same thing you see every day.

If you’re looking for rejuvenation ideas for your home, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for our guide on how to give your home a facelift.

Trade it in

Sometimes a home is too far gone. Maybe you’ve got bored of where you are, are frustrated with the layout, or the house is crumbling from the foundation and no amount of rejuvenation is going to solve it.

Play with your colour palette

Did you do up your home with a specific colour palette in mind for each room? Or maybe you moved into an entirely white home, either because it looks classy or because you have no choice in the matter? Chances are you’re probably bored of it by now. Or maybe you love it but you’d like some change.

There isn’t any need to get the paint roller out yet. Instead, consider reworking your initial colour palette with the items you’ve put in the room. First, shop around for a colour scheme you’d like. If you have a neutral like beige, white or grey, just about anything will go with it, so play roulette with some chosen colour tabs from the DIY store and see what you think would suit you best.

From there, you can go shopping around for décor. A good place to get unique items is the charity shop. You can create your own style from all the things left on the shelves.

And you can take it a step further by buying or reupholstering or even painting your furniture. Coloured furniture pieces are all in right now, making for a bold statement.

Give it a deep clean

We’re not talking about pulling out all the tools and employing every TikTok life hack you’ve seen, but instead looking at the things you already have and asking yourself if they can be improved rather than replaced. Rather than reaching for the bleach, you’ll find yourself reaching for a sander.

Take the carpet, for instance. Didn’t you buy a lovely bold colour that would dance in the sunlight? Or a distinct pattern that just oozed style? Where is it? Is it now grey and dull? That’s when you should consider getting your carpet professionally cleaned . The dog rolling around, the shoes of passing visitors, and the odd red wine spill will all be erased, showing the original beauty of the carpet.

If you have solid wood floors, don’t worry, they can be rejuvenated too. You can hire a refinishing company to sand over your floors and revarnish them, eliminating any warping or scratches on the floor and even giving them a stylish new colour if you fancy.