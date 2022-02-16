SCOTS restaurant group Mason Belles Kitchen (MBK) has announced that it is launching its own training academy.

The chain, which has restaurants in Linlithgow, Falkirk, and Dunblane, has announced that it is to launch its own MBK Training Academy.

The academy will work closely with schools and colleges in promoting and developing skills in the hospitality industry.

Currently with eight apprentices in paid work across its three locations, MBK says the academy will allow it to stage masterclasses, training sessions, and provide its apprentices with their own skills accreditation, with a full time job at the other side.

Linsey Scott, a chef/proprietor of MBK, said: “We are very excited to launch this new training academy.

“As a business we have always been committed to bringing young people on in the industry.

“We are now able to formalise this with the creation of the Academy. Never has this been more important or needed as our sector recovers from the ravages of covid19.”

Linsey explained that she was in the midst of a series of informative talks within local High Schools.

She said: “Together with Jordan, one of my Managers, I have been carrying out a series of visits to local community schools to talk about how our careers have progressed within the hospitality industry.

“Most recently we were at Braes in Falkirk, and are waiting to hear back from other schools.”

“It’s been really good so far with a positive response from the young people.

“We’ve been explaining about out young person guarantee scheme which allows students the opportunity to take up work placements with us at MBK and the hospitality industry.

“We’re delighted to announce that we will have a number of Trainee and Apprenticeships company wide.”

MBK also operates an outside catering service which recently pitched to Stirling County Rugby Club. Other plans for the business include refreshing its branding for MBK Linlithgow, together with opening a new venue in Ballinluig, Highland Perthshire in April 2022.