New Roslin homes to launch in early 2022

A HISTORIC Midlothian village is the setting for a new development by Cala Homes (East).

The homebuilder has confirmed that March 2022 will see the launch of Glenacre – a new collection of 4 and 5 bedroom detached homes in Roslin, with Cala looking to build on the success of its Chapel Lawns development, which sold out in late 2020 after meeting significant demand.

Located at the northern edge of the picturesque village, Glenacre is a smaller collection of homes, accessed through Cala’s established previous development.

An attractive linear park will give the development a distinct, semi-rural feel and a considered layout affords many homes with open aspects.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with Cala Homes (East), said: “We know that Roslin is a location that many people understandably wish to live in. It’s a characterful village with a great deal in its favour – as well as access to countryside and city.

“We’re looking forward to launching homes here to meet that high demand, providing dream homes and more practical space for those looking to move.”

Work on the development is now underway – and Cala is aiming to launch the showhome and an on-site sales office in early autumn 2022, with the first movers completing later in the year.

The new community will benefit from large amounts of landscaped green space, which will include a large children’s play area and spaces dedicated to establishing biodiversity.

As part of the wider consortium development’s landscape strategy, there will be a mix of around 11,000 shrubs, trees, climbers and bulbs planted to assist in enhancing the environment.

Glenacre will be well-connected with foot and cycle links and there will be upgrades made to the farm track to the north of the site to form part of the fully surfaced and lit core path network.

For more information on Glenacre and to register for updates, please visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/midlothian/glenacre-roslin/location/