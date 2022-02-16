STIRLING-based auctioneer Caledonian Marts Ltd is set to continue its recent round of investment and expansion.

An established livestock, plant and equipment auctioneer and valuer, Caledonian Marts Ltd have been working through phases of an investment plan in recent years.

And now, phase three of the capital expenditure programme – which included £250k of investment in market facilities and improvements – has been completed.

Further investment in new staff is also now planned, to help handle increasing throughput in both livestock and plant auctions at the firms Stirling Auction Centre.

Managing Director, John Kyle explained more:

“Our most recent round of capital investment, which has been funded entirely from profits generated by the business, has focused on the construction of a new secure storage shed, new road surfaces at the mart entrance and a liveried van fleet to support our Caledonian Specialist Auctions division.

“We have also invested in our people, recruiting new auctioneering and front office staff who have been great additions to the Mart.

“We are now looking to grow our team further with the recruitment of a senior auctioneer, two trainee auctioneers and a Plant & Equipment Manager.

“Auctioneering is very much a people business, and bringing new members on board will ensure we can continue the first-class service levels we are proud to deliver for our clients.”

Further to his announcement of the new recruitment positions, John explained of a new role for an established member of the team, and a step backwards for himself.

He said: “We are also delighted to announce that Oliver Shearman will be promoted to a new role of Head of Livestock.

“Oliver is a real asset to our team and our farming customers, and it is great to see him progress into this key position.”

John continued: “I am proud to have presided over a seven-year period of investment and expansion.”

“As my own retirement age approaches, I had some decisions to make personally.

“The Directors have asked me to stay on as Managing Director and I am very keen to do so.

“However, I am keen to allow others within the firm to enhance their own responsibilities and I have therefore decided that as of 1st May 2022 I will take a slight step back and work a three day week, focusing on sale days.

“I will welcome a bit more time to develop my outside interests whilst retaining and focusing my working time on where I can add most value.”