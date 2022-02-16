collaborative post

Tokenization is a fairly new concept, unfamiliar to many people, yet also an essential part of modern day life. As a part of data security – which is becoming ever more important in the digital world as technology advances and evolves – tokenization is a critical part of the machine. As more and more people take an interest in aspects of the digital world, like NFTs and cryptocurrency, they can become confronted with terms and jargon that are unfamiliar. Within this article, tokenization as a whole will be briefly explained and its purposes made clear. Tokenization is essentially the act of substituting a sensitive piece of data with a non-sensitive equivalent. This equivalent is referred to as a token in this instance, and has no value nor meaning – but is merely used to identify the sensitive data that was substituted in the first place. The mapping linking the original data to the token employs methods that make tokens impossible to reverse – like creating the tokens from completely random combinations of numbers. Whilst the tokens themselves are of a completely unrelated value, they often still retain similar elements of the original data, so as to not interfere or slow down any business operations where they may be employed. It is used to protect sensitive data such as bank accounts,medical records, driver’s licenses and various other types of personal information. Tokenization has seen a huge rise in recent years as our society moves increasingly to an entirely digital world. As reported by Business Wire, the Global Tokenization Market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period. Although often compared to encryption as a data security method, the two actually differ quite substantially. McAfee reported the difference between the two, saying that whilst they are both effective data obfuscation technologies, they are not interchangeable. Each technology has its own strengths and weaknesses, and based on these, one or the other should be the preferred method to secure data under different circumstances. In some cases, such as with electronic payment data, both encryption and tokenization are used to secure the end-to-end process. Tokenization uses less resources than encryption does, and has less chance of failure compared to other data masking methods. Tokenization carries huge security and risk reduction benefits, and exists as a method for preventing sensitive data falling into the hands of malicious people, websites and applications. A major benefit includes the difficulty that attackers face when attempting to steal tokenized information. Since the sensitive data is tokenized, even if the data is stolen, it cannot be reverted back to its normal form, so it is useless to hackers and thieves. Another benefit is its ability to work regardless of systems it is implemented in. Even if a database has been created and in use for years, the data within can be tokenized without the need to reinvent. This article was written in cooperation with Norion – Tokenization platform.

Sometimes you just need a change. You could have had the best decorators and designers transform your home into something that looks straight out of Beverly Hills, but even the best of us can get sick of Beverly Hills after a while. Things get old, or simply are the same thing you see every day.

If you’re looking for rejuvenation ideas for your home, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for our guide on how to give your home a facelift.

Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash

Trade it in

Sometimes a home is too far gone. Maybe you’ve got bored of where you are, are frustrated with the layout, or the house is crumbling from the foundation and no amount of rejuvenation is going to solve it.

If that’s the case, you should contact We Buy Any Home Experts. They do what they say on the tin and buy any home with a fast cash offer. Sometimes a fresh start is the best option, and you can soon have a new home that you can decorate as you wish.

Play with your colour palette

Did you do up your home with a specific colour palette in mind for each room? Or maybe you moved into an entirely white home, either because it looks classy or because you have no choice in the matter? Chances are you’re probably bored of it by now. Or maybe you love it but you’d like some change.

There isn’t any need to get the paint roller out yet. Instead, consider reworking your initial colour palette with the items you’ve put in the room. First, shop around for a colour scheme you’d like. If you have a neutral like beige, white or grey, just about anything will go with it, so play roulette with some chosen colour tabs from the DIY store and see what you think would suit you best.

From there, you can go shopping around for décor. A good place to get unique items is the charity shop. You can create your own style from all the things left on the shelves.

And you can take it a step further by buying or reupholstering or even painting your furniture. Coloured furniture pieces are all in right now, making for a bold statement.

Give it a deep clean

We’re not talking about pulling out all the tools and employing every TikTok life hack you’ve seen, but instead looking at the things you already have and asking yourself if they can be improved rather than replaced. Rather than reaching for the bleach, you’ll find yourself reaching for a sander.

Take the carpet, for instance. Didn’t you buy a lovely bold colour that would dance in the sunlight? Or a distinct pattern that just oozed style? Where is it? Is it now grey and dull? That’s when you should consider getting your carpet professionally cleaned. The dog rolling around, the shoes of passing visitors, and the odd red wine spill will all be erased, showing the original beauty of the carpet.

If you have solid wood floors, don’t worry, they can be rejuvenated too. You can hire a refinishing company to sand over your floors and revarnish them, eliminating any warping or scratches on the floor and even giving them a stylish new colour if you fancy.

