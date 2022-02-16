UK rental properties and the law: the crucial rules all landlords must follow

Renting out homes is a booming business. The number of privately rented households in England has more than doubled in the past twenty years, according to Statista figures, and HMRC data reported by The Negotiator shows there are some 2.65 million landlords across the UK. Becoming a landlord can bring in plenty of income, but if you rent out a property, it’s important to know your legal obligations.

In this guide, we explore the most important rules landlords need to follow so they provide safe, quality accommodation for their tenants.

Safety

Ensuring safety standards are met is a basic, but key, responsibility for landlords. This includes making sure that carbon monoxide alarms and smoke detectors work properly, and all gas-powered appliances in the property have up-to-date gas safety certificates. All electrical appliances must be surveyed or be Portable Appliance Testing-tested to make sure they’re safe to use too.

Energy performance

Every property must come with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) so tenants and the government can appraise how energy efficient the property is. You must arrange an EPC assessment and get a certificate before you put the property on the market, and since 2018, the property must be at least E-rated.

The right to rent

All landlords must check that their tenants are legally able to rent a property in the UK. That’s because, without this legislation, people residing illegally in the country could be at greater risk of being taken advantage of by unscrupulous landlords.

The process includes understanding who is using the property, checking their documents showing their right to reside in the UK, ensuring these are genuine and belong to each tenant, and keeping copied records of each document.

Tenancy agreement

The terms of a rental should be agreed by the landlord and tenant via a tenancy agreement. There are many different aspects of this document covered by law, so it can be a good idea to enlist legal counsel or the help of letting agency if you’re unsure of what you need to include within it.

Deposit protection

If you require your tenants to pay a deposit to cover any potential damage to the property or furniture at the end of the tenancy, you must ensure the deposit is securely held within a government-approved deposit scheme and the tenants have access to the contact details. If you do not, then the tenants may be able to take you to court and back not just the initial deposit, plus additional funds.

Are you a current landlord or tenant? Tell us what you feel are the most important legal requirements are covering rental properties in the comments section below.