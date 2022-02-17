Fahim Imam-Sadeque Shares Simple Ways to Improve Your Productivity When Working from Home

The global shift from in-person workplaces to remote work environments was a sudden change that proved chaotic at times. But, as business development professional Fahim Imam-Sadeque explains, individuals and businesses have learned a lot in this regard since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With remote work here to stay in many industries, individuals who work from home might be looking to improve their productivity while remaining sane.

Here are some simple changes you can make that will result in you being more productive when you work from home.

Get Ready for the Day

When you work from home, it can be so easy to roll out of bed and stumble over to your “office.” Next thing you know, it’s 11:00 am, and you haven’t even eaten breakfast, let alone get dressed.

Working from your pyjamas might be comfortable, but it’s often too comfortable and could be holding you back.

A great way to counteract that is to get ready for the day just as you were working from an office. So whatever that routine was, make it your routine now.

Wake up a few hours before you start your working day. Read a book. Exercise. Eat a healthy breakfast. And get dressed.

Create an Office

Having a separate, dedicated workplace is a critical factor that contributes to productivity. But, unfortunately, so many people during the pandemic worked from the sofa, at the dining room table, or in their bed.

This all may be convenient, but it’s also counterproductive. When you have a dedicated office, you’re more likely to be in the appropriate work mindset, and you’ll be able to avoid the various temptations of being at home — and the distractions.

Even if you don’t have the space in your home for a full-blown office, it’s essential to set aside a section of your home where you work.

Ensure Your Tech is Up to Date

One of the most important aspects of working from home is having the proper technology that will enable you to work effectively rather than prevent you from doing so. This all starts with a stable, fast internet connection.

Before the pandemic, what may have sufficed for internet speeds and bandwidth may no longer be good enough. Consider upgrading your service if you constantly experience network interruptions or slow connections.

Also, make sure that your hardware and software are up to date. If your company’s IT department handles this, reach out to them to ensure you’re up to date. If it’s on you, invest in modern technology that can help you succeed.

Set Boundaries

It can be challenging to set boundaries when you work from home — boundaries within your house and outside of it.

Make sure that your family knows that, even though you’re home, you’re working and can’t be disturbed. This doesn’t mean they can’t approach you or ask for help with something, but there are times when you won’t be able to dedicate time to them.

To this point, Fahim Imam-Sadeque suggests putting a note on a closed-door when you’re in a meeting or can’t be interrupted.

It’s equally as important to set boundaries with your superiors. For example, just because you’re never far from your work when you work from home doesn’t mean you should work around the clock.

Stick to consistent work hours, just as you would if reporting to an office. This is certainly not easy to do, but it’s essential.

Everyone not only deserves a break but needs a break. Without this, you won’t be able to rest, reset and refresh so you can have another productive day ahead.

About Fahim Imam-Sadeque

Fahim Imam-Sadeque is a business development professional with proven experience in the asset management industry. He has a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science from the City University of London and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries. Fahim’s top skills include asset management, hedge funds, investment management, sales, and consultant & client relationship management.