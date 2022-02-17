How Does The Value of Cryptocurrency Get Affected?

Overview

We can often notice the advertisement of cryptocurrency and crypto exchange platforms popping up in our feeds. If you wonder why the cryptocurrency is making buzz nowadays? Then the reason behind this is their high price and huge profits. Yes, you can make high profits if you trade or invest in cryptocurrency.

Nonetheless, it would help if you also remembered that the crypto market is volatile in nature. Therefore, if you invest without adequate knowledge and research, then there are high chances of losing all your money within a fraction of a second. Cryptocurrency is a tricky business, and you need to know every information about this market sector.

And to help you in this process, we have brought this blog post; in this blog post, we have discussed how the value of cryptocurrency gets determined and highlighted the factors that affect the value of cryptocurrency.

So, let us start with the valuation of cryptocurrency first.

How does a cryptocurrency’s value get determined?

Cryptocurrency gets its value based on the scale of community involvement. If you want to know about the scale of community involvement, then let us explain; the scale of community involvement is based on the public’s demand, the scarcity or utility of these digital currencies in the digital financial market.

In addition to this, the company also determined the value of the cryptocurrency. If you wonder “how?” then you must know that some of these digital coins are issued by various private companies, and therefore they can determine the value and price of these cryptocurrencies. Only blockchain-related companies can create their own cryptocurrencies.

The factors that affect the value of cryptocurrency

Now coming to the part you are waiting for, you need to understand the various factors that affect the value of cryptocurrency, and it may vary depending on the market size of the crypto coins. But the following are the most common factors that affect the value of cryptocurrencies.

Crypto exchange

Few crypto exchange platforms charge a particular amount whenever you do trading in cryptocurrency. The amount can vary depending on the crypto exchange and the currency you are trading.

Governments’ rules and regulation

You need to understand that the crypto market is decentralized; therefore, the government cannot interface in your trading or investment process. But they can determine the value of the cryptos if you wonder how? Then you must know that if the government imposes a tax or brings a new regulation for holding cryptocurrency, it will impact the price of the currencies.

Competition in the market

Yes, competition in the market is another factor that can affect the value of cryptocurrency. At present, there are around 8,000 crypto coins available in the market, and almost every day, a new coin is getting launched. And it is increasing the competition among the digital currencies, which directly affects the value of these coins.

Conclusion

In the end, we would like to say that you should always verify the currency’s price before investing in it. Hopefully, you have understood how the value of cryptocurrency gets affected.