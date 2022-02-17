The challenge of lowering co2 emissions in transport companies

As a delivery company it’s always important to keep your carbon footprint in mind. With global warming becoming ever more prevalent in society, it has never been so important to be considerate of the environment. As a large company that works in the delivery business, you have to be particularly aware of the impact you are making on the planet. Not only does it negatively impact the environment and world for future generations, but also could make other companies less likely to want to work with you or people not want to order from you if they know that your Co2 emissions are too high or above a safe level. Here we explore some of the challenges that are faced by transport companies when it comes to lowering Co2 emissions and just what they can do about these going forwards.

Long journeys are inevitable

Working in the logistics or transport sector, it means that you will inevitably need to be on the road for long periods of time, this simply cannot be avoided. This also means you will need to top up your lorry with fuel as you go. This is one of the biggest causes of Co2 emissions and is something that can’t be avoided. While there are electric vehicles that are out there, these still aren’t anywhere near as efficient as fuel ones and they are required to be charged up a lot more frequently which isn’t always practical when on a long journey. There are also much fewer charging points for electric vehicles than there are for cars.

There are still much higher costs involved with carbon-free vehicles

As a business you need to logistically make as much money as you can and spend as little as possible. If you are looking to switch to a carbon-free vehicle it is at present a much higher cost than one that takes fuel and therefore makes it a lot less economical for the company. This is a real challenge that needs to be addressed worldwide to ensure the prices come down for this type of vehicle in order to help lower Co2 emissions.

There is a lot of steps and packaging involved

When shipping fragile items there are a lot of steps and packing involved, particularly plastic. These can all have negative impacts on your carbon footprint and mean a lot more Co2 is needed to be used. Avoid this by switching to recycled packaging where possible and trying to use as little as you can while still ensuring the items you are transporting are still protected from damage during the journey you are taking.

These are just a few of the challenges that are faced by transport companies when it comes to lowering Co2 emissions. It’s important that everyone does their bit where possible in order to keep the emissions as low as possible. What are some things that your company does to keep Co2 emissions down? Let us know, we would love to hear any initiatives.