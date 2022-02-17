Why Are Banks Afraid of Cryptocurrency?

Overview

We have seen the rise of the crypto market over the decade, and with that, we have also seen how banks are afraid of the digital financial system, especially cryptos. But why so? According to studies conducted by various associations, nearly 63% of respondents who work in the banking industry perceive cryptocurrency as a risk rather than an opportunity. Various respondents have given different factors that can make the financial institution afraid of cryptocurrency.

If you want to know the factors, then our blog post will be beneficial for you. Here we have listed down the topmost factors that made various financial institutes get afraid of cryptocurrency.

The factors that made banks afraid of cryptocurrency

The following are some of the factors that the respondent states:

Its decentralized nature

Due to its decentralized nature, no financial institution can interfere in the crypto market. Crypto assets were created as an alternative to traditional banking infrastructure that doesn’t need an intermediary or is bound to any rules or regulations of the centralized government. But you say, “then how does it operate in the market?” The cryptocurrency operates in the market by using blockchain technology.

Due to restrictions on interference and other factors, the banks are afraid of cryptocurrency. They think that they will not be able to enter the digital space successfully. And if they do, then they will fail or be unable to control the money supply.

Concerts regarding AML/KYC

Cryptocurrencies allow for peer-to-peer transactions without a regulated intermediary, which gives the user the ability to easily transfer funds without paying any transaction fees. Instead of identifying the transaction by an individual bank account through a financial institution, transactions are simply linked to the transaction ID on the blockchain.

Therefore, this type of aspect of cryptocurrency creates tension for financial institutes. Because the bank will not have the transaction details, they will not be able to provide the information to the government. Along with that, they also fear that it can increase money laundering.

So, the banks are concerned about anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) regulations surrounding digital currency transactions. It is because the AML and KYC can identify the illegal activity and scams on the network.

Its volatile nature

We all know that the crypto market is volatile in nature. The price of cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, has drastically changed over the past few years. Besides that, market size, liquidity, and the number of market participants are also significant factors for the volatility of the crypto market. Therefore, banks consider it a risk factor because historically, the price has not been stable, so they believe the currency might not remain a stable investment tool over time.

Conclusion

Hopefully, you have understood the factors that make banks afraid of this digital currency.