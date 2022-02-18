AN ESTATE AGENT has used a bizarre tactic to sell a property listing by including an image of JFK driving past the home 58 years ago.

Barry Auctioneers listed the two-bedroom Victorian-era home in Cork, Ireland, for £250,000 on Monday, and added an image of the former president doing a drive-by.

In amongst regular images of the living area, bathroom etc, a photo from June 1963 shows John F. Kennedy riding past the house in a motorcade.

The 35th president of the US is shown smiling away as he passes Military Road with 1 Pinafore Villas in the background.

JFK in his motorcade driving down Military Road. C. Barry Auctioneers

Residents at the property that is now for sale were photographed clambering at the window to get a look at the 46-year-old as they watched the parade.

JFK spent four days in Ireland as part of a European tour in 1963 and later described the trip as “the best four days of his life”.

The photo was taken just four months before JFK was tragically assassinated in Dallas, Texas, while riding in a motorcade.

The modern kitchen. C. Barry Auctioneers

The property itself looks stunning, however house-browsers have been more taken aback by the unique photo addition that was added alongside the images of the home.

Barry Auctioneers describe the property as: “Built in the late 19th century this Victorian townhouse has been completely renovated and extended to the highest of standards by the current owners blending old and new features.”

Comically, in their list of features, they added: “Even JFK popped by for a look!”

House-hunter Barry Walsh spotted the listing and posted it onto Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “There’s a gaff for sale in Cork and one of the photos is of JFK driving past it in 1963.

“A stunning feature.”

The post has received over 5,000 likes and over 500 retweets from social media users.

@JennyMc97820255 said: “Wow, great photo.

The very bright dining area. C. Barry Auctioneers

“It brings back memories, I shook President Kennedy’s hand on his visit to de Valera Phoenix Park.”

@draftsmann wrote: “Christ, I hope Bozo never drives past my house.

“I’d like to be able to sell it one day.”

@GlasgowAlbum replied: “I was in Cork the day it was announced that Jackie had married Onassis.

“It was like an apocalypse movie, women were howling in the street, embracing strangers.”

@AnnePoole015 added: “What a brilliant photo.

One of the double rooms. C. Barry Auctioneers

“My late dad went down to Kennedy Park and got photos of the helicopter arriving.”

Along with its notable passerby, the property has been recently renovated to a high standard throughout.

Exposed brickwork and steel frames are a key focus in the modern, end terraced house.

In June 1963, John F. Kennedy became the first serving President of the USA to visit Ireland.

He came to visit the land of his ancestors while on a European tour and travelled from venue to venue by helicopter.

Terry Hayes, who is managing the property, today said: “In 1963, JFK visited Cork. He landed at Cork Military Barracks and they drove down the hill to Military Road and past the house where the picture was taken.

“A lot of people in Ireland didn’t know that JFK came to Cork.”