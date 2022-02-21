Healthcare entrepreneur to host flagship event at Scottish university

A FORMER student and current healthcare entrepreneur is set to return to a Scottish university with hopes to inspire the next generation of budding entrepreneurs.

The medicine student turned entrepreneur who has conquered the world of business is set to host a flagship event at the University of Dundee.

Christopher McCann will return to the university on Wednesday 23rd February to host the Annual Public Lecture in Entrepreneurship.

Christopher McCann, CEO of Current Heath. (C) UoD

McCann is the founder and CEO of Current Health, a wearable armband that uses artificial intelligence to monitor a patient’s health.

The medicine student developed the innovative concept while studying at the University of Dundee.

During the event, McCann will detail his transition from the Ninewells classroom to the corporate boardroom.

Brian McNicoll, head of the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship commented: “Many people can identify a business opportunity, but few have the confidence to follow it through.

“During his studies, Christopher quickly realised that both patients and healthcare providers could benefit from advances in artificial wearable technology.

“This ideas has subsequently developed to allow patients to recuperate outside of the hospital, while still allowing medical providers to monitor their condition and determine if he or she needs treatment.”

The event is one of the highlights of the university’s annual Entrepreneurship Week, which runs from Monday 21st to Friday 25th February.

McNicoll continued: “It was a bold concept, but by showing faith in his original idea Christopher is now helping many more patients than he could ever have wished to as a doctor.

“He perfectly embodies the entrepreneurial spirit we champion here at the university and his lecture will be fascinating for anyone interested in entering the world of business.”

The Annual Public Lecture in Entrepreneurship takes place online from 6-7.30pm on Wednesday 23rd February.

Free tickets for the event can be booked online.