DRAMATIC images show a completely crushed car that two people and a dog managed to escape unscathed from – despite a huge lorry blowing on top of it.

The white car had been travelling on the A6 north of Buxton, Derbyshire, on Friday afternoon when the John Hargreaves lorry blew over during Storm Eunice.

Pictures show firefighters rescuing the driver and two passengers from the car after the roof was completely crushed and destroyed.

Amazingly, a brown cockapoo in the boot managed to escape completely unscathed

due to being transported in a large metal cage in the boot.

The emergency services attempt to save the passengers. C. Derbyshire Constabulary

Images show firefighters fitting poles to the underside of the lorry to ensure it did not crush the car any further.

Members of the ambulance service look on as one of the firemen is kneeling down at the passenger side of the car, which no longer has any doors attached.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit posted photos of the incident on Facebook on Saturday (19 FEB), writing: “Storm Eunice continues to cause a risk to life across the county.

“Please consider whether your journey is absolutely essential at this time because you can end up in a very precarious position through no fault of your own.

“The occupants of this car (including their dog!) amazingly escaped with only very minor injuries after a lorry landed on top of them on the A6 at Dove Holes.

“Fantastic work from East Midlands Ambulance Service Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service.”

The post has been shared over 2,200 times and received more than 800 comments from viewers who were shocked at how lucky the people inside had been.

The doors were taken off to help get the passengers out. C. Derbyshire Constabulary

Judie Fogarty said: “Thank you to all services involved.

“I am sure this is traumatic for you, even when the outcome is good.”

Zeena Middleweek said: “Jesus Christ.

“I’m so glad everyone involved is okay, and a huge applause to the owners for safely securing their dog – many people hate the use of crates – this one has probably saved this dog’s life.”

Nicky Dalley said: “Well done to all involved with the rescue.

“So relieved to know the occupants and their dog were ok.”

Caroline Clare said: “Thank god everyone has survived and to our emergency services thank you.

“How disappointing that some people feel the need to judge them for being on the road.

“We have no idea or what their story was.

“They’re safe and traumatised.”

Storm Eunice has been one of the worst storms the UK has experienced for decades.

Winds clocking up to 122mph hit the country, leaving many homes completely destroyed.

Speaking today, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service was called at 14.02 hours on the 18 February to an incident where two people were trapped in a car after a HGV was blown onto the car.

“Firefighters from Buxton, Staveley with the major rescue unit and a fire crew from Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester attended the incident on the A6 at Dove Holes.

“Firefighters made the scene safe and extricated the two casualties who were handed into the care of the ambulance service.

“Firefighters left the scene at 15.28 hours.”