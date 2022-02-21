New cycling film captures the true spirit of adventure in Scotland

A NEW cycling film released by Hostelling Scotland and The Adventure Syndicate captures the true spirit of adventure in Scotland.

The adventure tourism film, ‘What would Mary do?’ premiered at the Biking Night of the Fort William Mountain Festival on Saturday 19th February.

The film created by Maciek Tomiczek showcases Scotland’s remote landscapes, environment and natural heritage together with the true spirit of hostelling.

Mary Harvie and her sisters Jean and Ella 1936. (C) Maciek Tomiczek

The film recreates the cycling adventures of a Scottish teen, detailed in her diaries from the 1930s.

Mary Harvie was 17-years-old in the summer of 1936 when she and her two sisters set off on a 500-mile cycling and hostelling adventure.

The film follows Lee Craig, Philippa Battye and Alice Lemkes from The Adventure Syndicate, a group of female adventurers who promote physical and mental wellbeing through their outdoor endeavours.

The trio embark on a five-day, 300-mile, cycling and hostel packing journey from Glasgow to the highlands and Skye.

The film was commissioned by Hostelling Scotland as part of their 90th anniversary celebration and in support of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022.

Lee Craigie from The Adventure Syndicate commented: “Our respect and admiration for Mary Harvie’s spirit grew and grew the more we thought about the trip she made with her sisters in 1936.

“In her diaries Mary comes across as someone totally up for a challenge, really curious, full of energy and above all, humble and understated about the things she did.

“Mary’s willingness to stay in each moment and make the very best of every situation became our guiding mantra.

“If we were cold, lacking enthusiasm or looking for the easy way out we asked ourselves, ‘What would Mary do?’. She developed superhuman attributes by the end of our trip.”

Mary Harvie’s son transcribed her diaries during lockdown and contacted Hostelling Scotland to add them to their archives but after reading Mary’s story, the charity had bigger things in mind.

Margo Paterson, CEO of Hostelling Scotland commented: “This adventure was born from a chance conversation between Mary’s son Harvie Paterson and Karl and Lorna who manage our Port Charlotte Youth Hostel on Islay.

“Harvie told them that he had transcribed his mother’s diaries during lockdown and wondered if we would be interested in adding them to our archives, but Mary’s story was far too exciting to be hidden away.

“We were delighted that Lee, Philippa and Alice shared our vision and at a a time when sustainable, active travel has never been more relevant, they have created a fantastic story of their own.

“This has been brilliantly captured on film by Maciek Tomiczek who have managed to tell a fantastic adventure story showcasing the outstanding beauty of Scotland.”