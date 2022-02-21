SUBSEA EXPO 2022 is set to welcome more than 2,000 guests this week as the annual conference returns to Aberdeen for the first in-person industry event since the pandemic.

The three-day event, organised by Global Underwater Hub (GUH), will welcome UK international delegates to Aberdeen’s P&J Live from February 22nd-24th with more than 110 companies exhibiting.

This year’s theme, ‘Oceans of Opportunity’, will engage delegates in discussions around how the UK’s underwater industry can capitalise on the global blue economy.

The underwater segment of the global blue economy is set to grow from £50bn to £140bn by 2035.

Neil Gordon has said the Expo is “needed more now than ever before”. (C) Big Partnership

Ivan McKee MSP, minister for business, trade tourism and enterprise will give the opening address at the plenary session.

Speakers from the Royal Navy, Aker Offshore Wind, the Marine Energy Council, Salmon Scotland and GUH will be highlighting opportunities in the renewables, defence and aquaculture sectors.

Richard Lochhead MSP, the minister for just transition, employment and fair work will kick off proceedings on the second day of the event ahead of a session on energy transition.

The following energy transition session will focus on feature presentations from Crondall Energy, Havafram UK, National Subsea Centre and ORION.

Subsea Expo 2022 comes two years after more than 6,600 delegates attended the last event, one of the biggest attendance numbers in the event’s 15-year history.

Neil Gordon chief executive of the GUH said: “Despite the coronavirus pandemic continuing to limit international travel, we’ve seen a great uptake in registrations for Subsea Expo 2022 and have exhibitors from across the subsea supply chain attending.

“Subsea Expo has always facilitated meaningful industry discussion, valuable contacts and cross-sector collaboration through information sharing.

“These are needed more now than ever before.”

The subsea UK awards winners will be announced at a ceremony at P&J Live on Wednesday February 23.

More than 100 school pupils are expected to attend Subsea Expo on February 24th as part of the first My Energy Future LIVE event, designed to showcase the opportunities a career in energy can offer.

The event will see young people work in teams to complete various STEM challenges with tasks being delivered by Scottish STEM education charity TechFest.