THE establishment of a new £300m fund supporting the development of zero-emission heat networks has been announced by the Scottish Government.

Patrick Harvie, zero carbon buildings minister, announced the new heat network fund during a visit to the Queens Quay heat pump and heat network project on Monday.

The fund will support projects where the heat for individual properties is supplied from a communal source.

This is common in other European countries but there are fewer examples of this in Scotland, those in place typically link homes, schools and workplaces not individual homes.

The fund wil be used to develop zero emission heat networks. Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

The new fund will take over from the low carbon infrastructure transition programme and is part of the overall £1.8bn committed over the course of this parliament to decarbonise heating.

At the visit, Mr Harvie also announced the opening of applications for the Social Housing Net Zero Heat Development fund and the extension of funding for ‘Fabric First’ energy-efficient projects in social housing.

The development funding will be targeted at small and medium-sized registered social landlords (RSLs) who have indicated that they require support to plan and deliver zero-emission heating.

The ‘Fabric First’ pot for home energy improvements has been extended for another two years.

Mr Harvie said: “We have committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our homes and buildings by more than two thirds by 2030.

“By the end of this decade, we aim to have switched over one million homes and the equivalent of 50,000 non-domestic buildings from fossil fuels to zero-emission heating.

“The projects that receive support from the Fund will fully align with the Scottish Government’s aim to eradicate fuel poverty by supplying heat at affordable prices to consumers.

Applications for ‘Fabric First’ and the Social Housing Net Zero Heat Development fund can be submitted from February 21st.