Boyd Legal Acquires East Lothian Law Firm Clients

AMBITIOUS law firm Boyd Legal has taken over the client business of long-established East Lothian solicitors Somerville & Russell.

The boutique Edinburgh practice has acquired the clients of the Musselburgh legal firm which has closed after more than 30 years of operating in the town.

Boyd Legal has promised a smooth transition and continuation of the first-class service provided to Somerville & Russell’s clients who require legal services around wills and trusts, estates and executry advice. Estate Agency and Conveyancing will also be offered but court work and family law services will not continue.

Boyd Legal managing director, Diana Boyd, said: “We have worked closely with Somerville & Russell to ensure there will be a stress-free and efficient transfer of the firm’s private client business and would assure those clients that they are guaranteed a professional service which will meet all of their requirements.

“We understand that for individuals and families engaged in arranging wills and executory matters that this can be a challenging and sometimes daunting time, but our team of experienced legal professionals has many years of combined experience of dealing in these issues.

“While there will be no longer a presence in Musselburgh, the important thing is that clients who are transferring over to Boyd Legal will notice no discernible difference in the quality of legal advice and professional and personal support that will be at their disposal.

“We have Somerville & Russell clients’ deeds and wills in safe storage and will be writing to clients to reassure them about continuity of service. For all Musselburgh and East Lothian clients we can offer telephone and online assistance, and home visits where requested.

“Musselburgh is a thriving town which is fast expanding in response to a high demand for quality housing and excellent transport links and we look forward to introducing our team to new clients from the Honest Toun.”

Somerville & Russell recently closed its Bridge Street premises in Musselburgh, resulting in a number of redundancies.

Diana Boyd added: “Sadly, the closure of Somerville & Russell illustrates the continued consolidation of the legal sector caused by the effects of the Covid pandemic and economic uncertainty.”

Formed in 2004, Boyd Legal is a boutique legal practice with an expertise in private client, property, estate agency and lettings. It is based in Queensferry Street in Edinburgh’s West End, with an office in Kirkcaldy and facilities in Glasgow, Dundee, Perth, Inverness and Aberdeen.

The firm’s private client offering specialises in probate, wills and trusts, power of attorney, equity release, care home fees and later life planning.

To contact Boyd Legal, please direct inquiries to:

Wills, Power of Attorney and Executry: Susan Malin – 0131 202 5933 ([email protected])

Conveyancing: Elaine Gray – 0131 202 5938 ([email protected]) Estate Agency: Kerry Wells – 0131 202 5935 ([email protected]