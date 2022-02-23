Big Staff Moves Underpin Gibson Kerr’s Growth Plans

Law firm Gibson Kerr has strengthened its Family Law operations in Edinburgh and Glasgow with a number of key appointments and promotions as it pursues an ambitious expansion strategy.

The four additions and two promotions to the well-established legal firm follow on from a recent move to new larger premises in Edinburgh’s West End.

The practice, which specialises in family law, personal law and property law, has performed strongly through the Coronavirus period and expects client growth to continue to surge forward thanks to its enhanced staff profile.

Nadine Martin, who joined the firm in 2021 as a senior associate, has been promoted to Legal Director, which coincides with her being certified by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in Trauma Informed Practice.

This will enhance her work with clients so that she can better understand the impact of trauma and how to mimimise its effects and mitigate further trauma. It also makes her the only solicitor in Scotland to be an accredited specialist in the four disciplines of Family Law, Child Law, Family Mediation and now, Trauma Informed Practice, underlining the depth and quality of the Gibson Kerr Family Law team.

Karen Wylie has joined as a senior associate. She is accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in Child Law and Family Law and has many years of experience advising private clients and a number of local authorities.

Solicitor Karen Sutherland, who has been promoted to senior solicitor, has extensive experience in Children’s Hearings and all aspects of Family Law. She has previously been a Children’s Panel member and spent four years with The Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration specialising in child welfare matters.

Solicitor Katie Fulton has also joined Gibson Kerr’s team of Family Law specialists and has experience in representing clients in the Sheriff Court and instructing Counsel in Court of Session actions. Katie advises clients across all Family Law matters, including separation, divorce, child contact issues, adoption and pre and postnuptial agreements.

In addition, Sara Boyle has joined the Family Law team as a paralegal.

Gibson Kerr Partner and Head of Family Law, Fiona Rasmusen, said: “These appointments and promotions are part of a strategic plan to enable us to deal with the ever increasing demand for our services which we are experiencing and they align with our recent move to larger new offices which will allow us to grow further.

“Karen Wylie and Katie Fulton are both highly regarded lawyers whose specialist knowledge and years of experience will reinforce our credentials as the legal firm who really care about providing families with the best available representation.

“Nadine Martin and Karen Sutherland have already proved their worth to the firm and these promotions are well deserved. We’re also excited at the depth of expertise and skill that Nadine will bring to the Family Law team through her new Trauma Informed Lawyer certification – a highly relevant area in today’s society.”

Now located in Randolph Crescent, the 4,239 sq ft office occupies four floors and is more than double the size of the firm’s previous two offices in India Street and Dundas Street.

Founded more than 100 years ago, Gibson Kerr was acquired by Partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005. Fiona is Head of Family Law, Partner Lindsay Maclean, who joined the firm in 2007, is Head of Personal Law, and the Property team is headed by Beverley Cottrell. Scott Rasmusen is Managing Partner.