Newington Residences to launch to market

A selection of four-bedroom townhouses and a threebedroom mews home available in first release at historic Royal Blind School site

THE FIRST release of homes at the anticipated redevelopment of Edinburgh’s former Royal Blind School and Braille Press will launch to market this weekend (26th of February).



Launching from its existing Cammo Meadows development, Cala Homes (East) has confirmed that the first release of four bedroom townhouses along with a three bedroom mews home – will be available for interested buyers, with prices ranging from £810,000 to £849,995.

Located in the heart of Edinburgh’s popular Newington area, Newington Residences by Cala Homes (East) will comprise a modern reimagining of the striking original school building into 21 apartments and a further mix of new build townhouses.

Regarded as one of south Edinburgh’s best-known buildings, the original school building dates back to 1874 and has been left vacant since 2014 after pupils were relocated to a new facility.



Cala will take it back to its former glory – removing extensions and outbuildings to revitalise its surrounds.

Building on the success of its award-winning conversion of the nearby former Boroughmuir High School, the developer will refurbish the historic main building into a selection of 21 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with selection of new build townhouses a mews home and the fully refurbished gate house also featuring within the school’s attractive landscaped grounds.

Philip Hogg, Sales Director for CALA Homes (East), said: “This is a really exciting development for us, in one of Edinburgh’s most desirable postcodes.

“There’ll be a great mix of homes likely to appeal to a broad range of discerning buyers looking for high specification finishes and a tranquil location within easy reach of the city centre and the amenities Edinburgh has to offer.

“We believe the attractive renovation at the heart will give the development real character and charm, while preserving a historic local landmark.”

The development, within the Craigmillar Park conservation area has been carefully designed to respect the surrounding area, with new build homes boasting beautiful sandstone detail in keeping with local architecture and facades of the main building.

Townhouses will range from 1600 to more than 2700 square feet, with a mix of semi-detached and terraced properties.

Sporting ceiling heights of up to 3.4 metres and many with views of Edinburgh castle and the city skyline, the apartments will see the creation of modern open-plan homes, maximising the features of the existing building, whilst delivering contemporary design, high specification and convenience with the addition of lift access to upper floors.

The first buyers are planned to move in from summer 2022, with show homes launching in April.

For more information on Newington Residences – and to register your interest – visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/newington-residences-edinburgh/