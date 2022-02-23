Peeler’s Yard Residential Scheme to Breathe New Life into Manchester Monument

An exciting new residential development is coming to Manchester. Formed around a Grade-II listed historic chimney, developers Mulbury City is building 73 apartments surrounding the towering remains of the old Goulden Street police and ambulance station.

Named ‘Peelers Yard’, this new development will breathe new life into this important monument to Manchester’s heritage.

A flawless architectural aesthetic

Since the Goulden Street police and ambulance station was built, the chimney has acted as a beacon for the local area. Now, Mulbury City is retaining and adapting the towering remains of the station into a variety of luxury apartments, bringing new property investment opportunities to Manchester.

Peelers Yard has been tastefully designed to seamlessly incorporate the chimney into the new building. The façade of the new development also helps integrate the Grade-II listed structure with the rest of the regeneration work in the local area, creating a flawless architectural aesthetic throughout the neighbourhood.

Tasteful mix of old and new

There are 73 units available for a Manchester property investment at Peelers Yard. These comprise a mix of one- and two-bedroom flats, as well as 7 two-level duplex apartments.

Leading northern property agents North Property Group, who have recently opened their first office in Manchester, have been appointed as an exclusive agent on the scheme.

Oli Banks, managing director at North Property Group, said: “We are thrilled to be one of the exclusive sales agents selected for Peelers Yard . The development’s mix of old and new is the perfect representation of Manchester, a city that we have long endorsed as a property investment hotspot .”

Design for modern lifestyles

Peelers Yard aims to bring the utmost in luxury living to Manchester’s property investment market. The apartments have been designed for modern tenants, with floor plans, fixtures and fittings constructed and sourced for professional lifestyles.

Offering both quality and character, each unit comes with ultrafast broadband included in the service charge. A manned reception desk provides a concierge service at peak times, while a residents’ lounge provides seating and working spaces.

Adding to the unique character of Peelers Yard is a communal pizza oven and open fireplace located at the base of the historic chimney. Residents will also benefit from private external seating and a garden.

Northern Gateway regeneration

As well as the units itself, the location of this Manchester property investment couldn’t be better. Strategically situated in the New Cross area of the city, Peelers Yard is in the middle of the Northern Gateway regeneration.

An investment of over £1billion from the Far East Consortium, Manchester City Council and their partners makes this the city’s greatest residential renewal scheme. The Northern Gateway project will create new homes, public spaces, amenities such as schools and healthcare providers, and will improve transport links in this part of Manchester.

A great investment opportunity

Being in such a fast-developing area of the city, a property investment in Manchester’s Peelers Yard is a great opportunity. With units starting at £225,000, buy-to-let investors can expect gross yields of 6%.

And with a low ground rent of just 0.1% and a lease length of 999 years, investors will benefit from a hassle-free investment.

Find out more

Peelers Yard is due to complete in Q3 2023. To find out more about this exciting investment opportunity, contact the sales agents at North Property Group or call us on +44 (0) 161 244 9060.