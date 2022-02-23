The Royal Ballet School: Lessons Learned From Lockdown

How The Royal Ballet School supported students throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns and continues to support students now.

Remote learning posed challenges for schools around the world during the COVID-19 lockdowns. But coaching dance students proved particularly difficult at dance schools, who rely on face-to-face training sessions. That said, The Royal Ballet School made a successful shift to remote training during the first lockdown and used its experience as a blueprint when further lockdowns came into force in 2021.

When the government announced the first lockdown in 2020, The Royal Ballet School crafted remote timetables for its students so they could continue their artistic training and academic studies from their homes across 23 countries. As staff consistently worked to improve lockdown provisions:

· The School ensured pianists joined Zoom classes to provide live music.

· The Healthcare Team hosted weekly virtual meetings with the Artistic Team to discuss individual students’ needs and continue to offer tailored support, resources, and nutrition plans for each dancer

· Students recovering from injuries received one-to-one physiotherapy support online

· Second-year students worked remotely with their mentors on their pieces for the annual Ursula Moreton choreographic programme

· And dancers enjoyed connecting with their peers by remotely choreographing and performing routines with students from several international schools for World Ballet School Day.

Meanwhile, The Royal Ballet School worked to protect students’ mental health by encouraging them to track their physical and emotional well-being on the School’s wellness app. Staff also encouraged students to make the most of the School’s counselling services, pastoral Zoom drop-in sessions, and remote Wellbeing Week activities. Now that students have returned to the studios, the School has kept these services and initiatives on offer.

Mentoring From Royal Ballet School Alumni

Aside from attending virtual ballet training and academic sessions, students also engaged in online mentoring with Royal Ballet School alumni, including Dame Darcey Bussell, Francesca Hayward, Steven McRae, and Marianela Núñez. During these sessions, students and their mentors discussed a range of topics, from training under lockdown to the mentors’ careers. The mentors expressed that students should use their time under lockdown to master basic techniques, as these techniques would act as foundations for their dance training when they returned to the studios.

Students also tuned into virtual Q&A sessions with dancers and choreographers and even a stage makeup tutorial. These online sessions aimed to motivate students and show them how to practise simple exercises at home. The sessions also helped the School ensure it never lost its sense of community during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The students found these sessions hugely beneficial, with one dancer concluding that “hearing from talented professional dancers who attended the School has given us a reminder of why we do what we do every day”. Students are now attending their mentorship sessions in person once again.

Helping Students Train From Home

The Royal Ballet School’s staff stayed on hand throughout the pandemic to support students as they trained from home. In particular, the School’s Artistic Director Christopher Powney and Healthcare Manager Karen Sheriff put together some advice to help students practise without a teacher in small spaces.

Knowing How Long to Train for

Rather than committing to a certain timeframe for training each day, Sheriff recommended that students complete training that is appropriate for them. She suggested that students focus on consistency instead of attempting a higher level of training that they struggle to maintain. Sheriff reminded students that they should allow themselves one to three rest days each week depending on their level. She noted that students should consider how fatigued and sore they feel after training to decide how many rest days they need.

Training Without a Teacher

Powney provided three key tips to help students train without a teacher. He advised students to a) remember the corrections that teachers have previously given them and apply these, b) film themselves and watch the recordings back, becoming their own teachers (this is a method that the School’s teachers use when students learn in the studios), and c) be careful when following teaching videos from social media. Powney advised students to only follow training that is appropriate for their levels and possible to practise in a small space without the risk of injury.

Choosing the Most Effective Stretches and Knowing When to Stretch

It can be difficult to know which stretches to do without the support of a one-to-one teacher, as the most effective stretches are different for each individual. Sheriff encouraged students to stretch the whole body, advised them not to hold stretches for longer than 30-60 seconds, and recommended that they avoid partner stretching. She also noted that while flexibility is important for dancers, strength is too. She recommended a 30-minute daily blend of strength training and mobility training. She also added that yoga can be a great way to improve flexibility and breath control, especially when recovering from heavy dance training.

Staying Motivated

Powney recommended that students plan a training routine and set themselves small, achievable targets to keep morale up during the COVID-19 lockdowns. He suggested that students vary their days and weeks with different approaches to their training to keep their routines fresh. He also suggested that students could find training ideas on social media to inspire them.

Sheriff added that breaking the day into small sections using the Pomodoro technique can help when it comes to staying motivated. She also noted that exercising with friends online or exercising outdoors can help with motivation, as can staying connected with friends and family outside of training time. And she encouraged students to take time out when necessary to regain focus on techniques or areas of training that they don’t usually have time to practise. Finally, she reminded students to reward themselves for all of their daily efforts.

Practising In Small Spaces

Powney recommended that students practise the elements of class that don’t require large spaces, such as fitness training, barre work, épaulement, and port de bras. He also encouraged students to practise visualisation — visualising yourself dancing specific steps and combinations to improve the signal from the brain to the muscles.

Running

Sheriff encouraged students to go on runs while under lockdown (as long as they didn’t have any injuries). Students used the School’s running programme, which staff typically give to students who are taking holiday breaks so they can maintain cardiovascular fitness and bone strength.

Avoiding Injury

Sheriff advised students to maintain a healthy diet and sensible training loads to avoid injury while training under lockdown. She assured them that their teachers would lead a slow return to dance in the studios after the lockdowns, allowing them to adapt to ballet loads as they train.

Advice for Ballet Teachers Under Lockdown

The Royal Ballet School didn’t only offer support for students during the lockdowns. The School’s Head of Training and Access Mark Annear and Teacher Training Manager Karen Berry were also on hand to answer dance teachers’ questions on remote working, supporting students, and keeping morale up.

Choosing Between Pre-Recorded and Live Classes

Some teachers asked whether they should host pre-recorded or live classes for their students. Berry explained that a blend of pre-recorded and live classes can be effective. While live classes enable social contact and immediate feedback, recorded classes allow students to learn at their own pace.

Adapting Classes for Online Teaching

Other teachers wanted to know how they could best adapt their lesson plans for online teaching. Berry noted that offering a range of activities tailored to all abilities can be more effective than setting a single task when it comes to online teaching. She also suggested that teachers allow time for students to practise instead of preparing a full hour of talking.

Deciding on the Length of an Online Ballet Class for Primary School Children

Some Primary Steps teachers wanted advice on how long to make their online classes for children. Berry recommended that teachers plan 30–45-minute lessons and break these up for pre-recorded classes. This way, families could choose which parts of the session to practise when and fit these segments around their home lives.

Helping Young Children Engage the Correct Muscles for Turnout

It can be difficult to teach groups of younger students to engage the correct muscles for turnout using a video conferencing platform. However, Annear recommended that teachers use imagery to stimulate the correct technical responses. For example, he suggested that teachers ask the children to imagine their favourite colour painted on the inside of their legs and to turn out their legs to show an audience the colour.

Encouraging Dancers to Train at Home

Other teachers wanted advice on how to motivate dancers to train remotely. Berry suggested that setting a variety of practical, contextual, and creative tasks can inspire students to get involved in remote training. She also recommended that teachers set short-term goals to develop students’ intrinsic and extrinsic motivation.

Supporting Students’ Mental Health

The teachers also wanted advice on how to best support their students’ mental health under the lockdowns. Annear suggested that teachers get in touch with their students to establish how each was coping and provide them with the support they need. Berry added that teachers should make time to connect with their students and tackle any feelings of isolation or loneliness. She also suggested that teachers allocate time in classes for students to engage in peer-to-peer discussions so that they spend more time in a social setting. She explained that Zoom Breakout Rooms can provide an ideal virtual space for small groups to work on a task before returning to the remote class for a wider discussion or feedback.

Support for Dancers Entering 2021 Auditions

The Royal Ballet School is one of 10 professional ballet schools that pledged continued support for students during the 2021 auditions proces. The 10 schools announced a shared message of support and reassurance for the hundreds of candidates who were hoping to secure places at leading dance schools for the autumn 2021 term. The Royal Ballet School hosted its 2021 preliminary auditions and final audition rounds online, ensuring that no applicants missed out on the chance to audition.

The Royal Ballet School has now recommenced its in-person auditions, core curriculum, dance teacher training, and Primary Steps workshops.

About The Royal Ballet School

The Royal Ballet School is one of the world’s leading centres of classical ballet training. Young people from around the world audition for places at the School, which welcomes students based purely on talent and potential, not financial circumstances or academic ability. The School’s mission is to shape dancers into exceptional performers for The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, and other acclaimed dance companies.