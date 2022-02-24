SCOTS rugby star Darcy Graham is raffling off the top he wore during Scotland’s Six Nation victory against England.

The 24-year-old pro-rugby star is offering the shirt up for grabs in a bid to raise money for Astley Ainslie Hospital in Edinburgh where his brother Clark Graham recently received care.

Clark had to learn how to walk, talk and eat again at the hospital following a horror car crash in January 2021 when he was 17-years-old.

The Scotland winger is raffling the shirt to raise funds for Astley Ainslie Hospital. (C) Darcy Graham Instagram

The incident left the teen fighting for his life in a coma for three and a half weeks and he was only released after four and a half months in hospital.

Clark recovered in what the Scotland winger described as a “miracle”, admitting that his little brother “probably shouldn’t be here.”

However, Clark sustained permanent brain damage from the incident leaving a part of his brain dead and unable to heal.

Darcy, from Hawick, Scottish Borders, has now vouched to pay back the hospital for helping his family in their time of need by donating his signed Scotland jersey.

The Scot wore the blue and white strip during his country’s triumphant Six Nations clash between England on February 5.

He left his own mark on the bout which took place at Murrayfield by assisting Scotland’s first try.

Darcy wrote on his Instagram page this week, writing: “One week to go in the charity raffle run by Edinburgh Rugby Fans Group.

“Enter now to be in with the chance of winning my @scotlandteam vs England 2022 jersey signed by all the boys. Lots of other amazing prizes up for grabs as well.

“All the money raised will go to the Astley Ainslie Hospital.

The Graham family at Clark’s welcome home party. (C) Darcy Graham Instagram

“They did an amazing job helping my brother to recover after his car accident. So far the group has raised over £4,600 which is truly incredible.”

The post has since collected more than 3,200 likes and dozens of comments from fans.

@Marjoriecairns5 said: “What a fantastic thing to do Darcy.”

@Rugbymum42 said: “Huge thanks for donating the shirt.”

Lesleyliddell said: “It’s amazing and well done to @garforthnicola organising this and for a wonderful cause.”

Kim_2020x said: “I was standing next to your gran and mum the other week at the rugby, lovely family – wave to them next time.”