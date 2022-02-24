The best Scottish exports who played abroad

Scottish football has produced some of the best footballing talents that have prospered in the Scottish game and in the English game. Players such as Sir Kenny Dalglish, Colin Hendry, Alan Hansen, and Gordon Strachan all produced wonders both sides of the border. However, not many have decided to venture away from the British Isles but over the last four years there has been a lot more young Scottish footballers taking the plunge and trying their hand abroad.

Photo by Jannik Skorna on Unsplash

So here are some of the standout Scottish players to play away from the comforts of home.

Denis Law

The Manchester United legend might have scored 237 goals for the club but before that he was at Manchester City. After a productive two seasons with the Citizens, he moved for a British transfer fee of £110,000 to Italy to play for Torino.

It was a tough time for Law in Italy with British players not paid correctly and the fact his manager wanted him sent off for taking a throw in. He did not like the Italian style of play with the focus on the defence rather than the attacking aspect of football, meaning he did not get the opportunities he wanted; he still found the net ten times.

It was an eye opening experience especially given he was only 21 at the time but after one season he found himself back in England playing under Sir Matt Busby winning the FA Cup.

Graeme Souness

Souness is certainly not afraid of many things, he might not be afraid of anything actually! The tough tackling midfielder played abroad on three different occasions. After signing for Tottenham, he went on loan to Canada with Montreal Olympique to gain experience, Souness made the league’s All-Star team for that season.

His next spell was with West Adelaide in Australia where he scored one goal in six appearances as he was loaned out by Middlesbrough.

Like Law, Souness played in Italy but for Sampdoria. However, he stayed for two seasons lifting the Coppa Italia in his first season. Souness was well liked at Sampdoria for his no nonsense approach.

As a manager Souness also managed abroad on three different occasions. Benfica, Torino and famously Galatasaray are on the Sky Pundits CV.

John Collins

The midfielder will go down in Scottish history for his goal against Brazil in the 1998 World Cup and during that time he was playing in France for Monaco. After joining in controversial circumstances due to signing under the Bosman law, Collins enjoyed success on the French Riviera scoring seven league goals in his time, advancing to the Champions League semifinal after defeating Manchester United and winning the French Championship.

During his time he played alongside players such as Theirry Henry, Willy Sagnol and David Trezeguet who all went on to win the World Cup and Euros with France. Collins even lived in Monaco for three years later in life.

Paul Lambert

Lambert is arguably the most successful player to play abroad considering he is the winner of the Champions League. Following success with Motherwell he was on the move for free under the Bosman ruling; like Collins. However, his destination was Borussia Dortmund in Germany and a decision he would not regret.

He spent one and half years with the German side and was ever present in the Champions League squad that won that season including stand out performances in the semifinal and final. In the final he was lauded as the man of the match for setting up the opening goal and man marking Zidane out of the game.