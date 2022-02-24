Who should I support in Scotland?

Scottish football is certainly growing in stature once again. At a time when the obvious two teams are Celtic and Rangers, many other clubs in the country have raised their profile to compete with these two giants in the top division. However, they are not the only two choices when it comes to following a team in the Scottish Football League.

(Photo by Emilio Garcia on Unsplash)

How to support a team?

Aside from following in your families footsteps of being told who you are going to support, the conventional way of supporting a team is to ask yourself the question, “Where you are from?” and the answer is right there. However, if you are not from Scotland you may possibly want to associate yourself with one of the cities in the country.

If you fancy yourself as a Glaswegian, you have the choice of Celtic or Rangers. However, in Edinburgh you could support either Hibs or Hearts. In the city of Dundee, you have two choices again with Dundee and Dundee City separated by just 100m.

But if that is not your cup of tea, it might be a legend linked to the current club you support in your country. For Manchester United fans it might be Aberdeen with Sir Alex Ferguson winning the European Cup Winner’s Cup in 1982/83.

A mascot might be something that sticks out and that is a reason to support them. Partick Thistle mascot Kingsley is a sight to behold and is possibly the best/worst/horrifying/bizarre mascot of all time.

Some fans like the underdog story and find themselves backing a side that will let them down but you can forgive them because they are so plucky. It is probably fair to say that Hamilton Academical is a strong shout as they often find themselves battling with relegation (often surviving) yet sometimes have a great cup run.

Team colours is another way to decide, with Rangers sporting a solid blue, Celtic donning the green and white hoops, Motherwell playing in the claret and amber and Dundee United in the standout orange and black.

With vintage shirts becoming one of the most profitable aspects of football, you might have a favourite due to the admiration for the shirt. You may fancy Queen of the South for their pizza sponsor in 1998/99, St. Johnstone for their 1994-96 and standout Famous Grouse sponsor or Clydebank’s 1995-97 home shirt being sponsored by the band…Wet Wet Wet. If you prefer your shirts that are more adventurous and out there, then you must look at Airdrie’s home shirt from 1993-95, Montrose’s home shirt from 1992-94 and the Cowdenbeath 1991-93 away shirt. These three are real products of the nineties!

Is lower league a viable option?

There is nothing to say you should only support a topflight team and that is the case across all leagues across the world. However, following a lower league side may well mean you are not able to see your new favourite team as much as you want to if you are not from the town/city (or even village if you are wanting to go super local).

Many of the big cities have smaller clubs that you might want to support such as Edinburgh City, Dundee City, Queen’s Park and Cove Rangers who are always a good bet on the accumulator as you can get the best odds on betting site offers with them.

There is something fulfilling about supporting a lower league side and you get to use the phrase “this is proper football”. The standard may not be as good as the top flight but you feel that the players are giving 100% with more on the line.

Scottish football is alive and kicking so why not follow a team and see how they do. You never know, you might fall in love with Stenhousemuir, Forfar Athletic or Inverness Caledonian Thistle!