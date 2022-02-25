5 Advantages of Starting an Online Business

If you want to be a business owner and are not attached to the idea of having a physical store, there are plenty of good reasons to choose to start — or buy — an online business. When weighing your options, here are some items that should go on your “pros” list in favor of going with an online-only venture.

Photo by Canva Studio from Pexels

1 – Get started with minimal investment

How much money you’ll need to start a viable online business will largely depend on the details of your business plan. However, there are plenty of viable online business models that allow entrepreneurs to start off with barely any money and then make more investments as the business grows. This is especially true if your business idea involves selling digital goods, providing digital services, or dropshipping.

However, it’s good to remember that while starting an online venture is more affordable than opening a brick-and-mortar store, that doesn’t mean that turning your business idea into a profitable venture will be free. As this forbes.com article shows, there are tons of costs involved in starting and growing a successful online venture. And while you can cut some costs with patience and enough DIY skills, other costs are unavoidable.

Furthermore, it can be hard to compete with online businesses that have deep pockets when you are trying to start a venture on a budget. Which is something to keep in mind when putting together an online business plan on a budget: how are you going to compensate for your initial lack of capital? Focusing on an untapped market or leveraging your reputation in a given field are two viable ways to make up for a lack of initial funding, but there are other options.

2 – Tap into a thriving ecosystem

There are plenty of websites, tools, and platforms dedicated entirely to helping people create and operate their own online ventures. Thanks to that, starting a business online is only getting easier year after year. Leveraging these tools also makes starting a business cheaper, as you can do things like creating a website and start accepting online payments for free or for a small fee, all with minimal technical knowledge.

However, one downside of how affordable and easy it is to start an online business is that many entrepreneurs take this as an invitation to start a business without proper preparation. And starting an online business without following the proper steps is a recipe for failure.

3 – Be free to live anywhere

If being free to live anywhere in the world is a priority for you, it’s not too hard to set up an online business that can be operated remotely. Just favor business models that don’t require you to stock physical goods. Or better yet, focus on offering online services with things like design, content creation, software development, and other types of services that can be provided entirely online.

Even if your business model initially requires that you stay in a location to manage suppliers and stock goods, once the business starts to grow it becomes relatively easy to hire someone to take over those duties. Your clients will most likely only have ever dealt with you online, which means you can freely move within the country and abroad without damaging those relationships or raising any questions.

4 – Set your own hours

There is little need or pressure for you to work 9 to 5 in most online ventures. And while entrepreneurs are no stranger to working long hours, the degree of time flexibility found in running an online company is seldom found in traditional businesses. After all, there will be nothing stopping you from answering emails or managing marketing campaigns at midnight, or three in the morning. Much of the work involved in running an online venture is not constrained by business hours.

And of course, when things are going well, having an online business makes it much easier to take days off and work at your own pace. Especially as you hire team members and automate various tasks. Managing an online business also makes it easier to take “partial” days off, when you’re not actively working but are still keeping an eye out for important emails and potential emergencies.

5 – Enjoy near-limitless growth potential

A traditional business often has its audience limited to the potential clients found in a city, or maybe a state. An online business, on the other hand, can find clients anywhere in the country, meaning the potential for growth is much bigger.

Not only that, but scaling up an online business to meet rising demand is also much easier, as there are no space limitations to worry about, and there are plenty of freelance workers online who can be called in to help when there are spikes in customer demand. Even in the case of business models that require storage space, the online nature of the business makes it easier to move around and rent more storage without having to worry about placing your stock too far from the customers or your physical stores.