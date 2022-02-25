Paolo Nutini fans delighted as he poses up for photo in popular Scots pub

SCOTS punters were delighted after spotting Paolo Nutini at a popular Glasgow pub while fans eagerly await the singer’s highly rumoured fourth album.



The Paisley native posed for pictures with two fans inside Queen’s Park Cafe in Govanhill, Glasgow last night.



The ‘These Streets’ singer smiled contently as he wrapped his arms around the women for the snap.

Paolo, who is scheduled to be the headliner on the Friday night of this year’s TRNSMT festival in Glasgow Green, looked relaxed while wearing a grey jumper and jeans.



Paolo’s new album is rumoured to be coming some time in March.

After seeing the new photo, fans have commented on how well the 35-year-old Scot looks.



Queen’s Park Cafe shared the image on social media yesterday, writing: “Paolo Nutini visited us tonight.”



The post received 236 likes and comments from swooning fans.



Joanna McCallum said: “Looking so healthy. Brilliant.”



John McCann said: “That guy looks 95 times more healthy than I ever saw Paolo Nutini look.”



Tracey Duffy said: “Ah look [at] you, did he give you a song?”



James Cook said: “Second best looking guy in the Southside, it’s close though.”



Morag McCafferty said: “OMG…why could it not have been in three weeks time!



“Adore Paolo Nutini.”



Paolo Nutini hit fame following his 2006 album ‘These Streets’ which brought him acclaim throughout the UK.



This was followed up by two further albums ‘Sunny Side Up’ and ‘Caustic Love’.



It has been rumoured that Paolo will be releasing a fourth album in March ahead of his TRNSMT appearance in May.