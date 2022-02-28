A BIZARRE video shows construction workers carrying on with their job around a parked Tesla in the middle of their work site.

Ben Wilson captured the moment at a construction site in Glossop, Derbyshire earlier this month.

The video shows the Model Y Tesla sitting stationary in the middle of a worksite while workmen and vehicles continue operating heavy duty machinery around it.

A huge rectangle space of tarmac surrounding the Tesla, which cost from £44,900 new, has been torn up leaving just a small island for the vehicle to sit on.

Mounds of rocks and rubbles lay scattered around the site whilst a digger can also be seen operating around the area.

In the background there are multiple vehicles belonging to DP Cold Planing, a company which operates road planer vehicles.

Ben Wilson shared the video to TikTok on the same day, writing: “The owner of this Tesla is going to be p****d.”

The post has now collected over 280,000 views and more than 2,500 likes.

Hundreds of viewers commented on the clip, leaving jokes at the Tesla owner’s expense.

@AdrianMiah said: “The Tesla is the power pack for the site.”

@Bit1982smith said: “You can’t park there sir.”

@user4566666 said: “He’s in for a shock.”

@PaulAnthonyMcvay said: “Where’s the car park gone lol.”

@RavenRebel said: “Autopilot gonna have a stroke.”

@Neilsmith said: “They would be even more p***ed if I’d been in the digger, I’d have left indents all over it.”