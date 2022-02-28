Feel Good Contacts Helps Avid Screen Users with Their Cheap Blue Light Glasses

Feel Good Contacts are an online eyewear retailer renowned for selling contact lenses at the cheapest UK prices guaranteed. However, that’s not all they sell. At Feel Good Contacts you’ll also be able to find eye care, sunglasses and glasses including blue light glasses with lenses costing as little as £29.

Photo by Jess Bailey on Unsplash

Blue light glasses are essential for both adults and children who are avid screen users and spend hours upon hours a day looking at their monitors or smartphones. The glasses have gained in popularity over the years due to increasing usage of digital devices which can lead to digital eye strain.

Blue light blocking glasses have been designed to filter out high-energy visible (HEV) blue light given off from digital screens. Blue light has the shortest wavelengths and that coupled with them being high energy means that light gets scattered into other directions, causing haze and blur on screens, and making it difficult to focus. This can result in digital eye strain and fatigue if we spend too much time in front of digital screens without taking precautions.

Blue light blocking glasses can help reduce the effects of exposure to blue light. Not only does this prevent digital eye strain but it can also improve sleeping cycles. This is because blue light reduces our melanin production (the hormone which helps us sleep at night), therefore disrupting sleep. Wearing blue light glasses can reduce the effects of dry eyes, headaches, eye fatigue and glare. It’s recommended that you wear blue light glasses if you spend lots of time in front of digital devices and experience headaches, eye strain, eye-fatigue or if you have trouble falling asleep at night.

Blue light glasses are considered a must for all the above and the Vision Council, a body representing the optical industry, even recommends these to prevent digital eye strain. Feel Good Contacts also suggest taking extra precautions to further prevent eye strain. This includes practicing the 20-20-20 rule which states that you should look away from your screens at something 20 feet into the distance for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. In addition to this, they also suggest keeping your eyes lubricated throughout the day with eye drops, sitting at arm’s length from the screen, blinking regularly, adjusting the settings on your monitor, lowering the screen so that your eyes are not so widely open and adjusting the room lighting.

Qualified opticians at this reputable eye wear brand suggest that contact lens wearers take a break from contact lenses from time to time and wear glasses; especially if they experience worsened symptoms of irritation and dryness. Another alternative to consider is silicone hydrogel contact lenses as they allow more oxygen to reach the eye compared to standard hydrogel lenses. You can buy these contact lenses for up to 50% cheaper than the high street at Feel Good Contacts.

Ordering blue light glasses from Feel Good Contacts is quick, easy and hassle-free. All you have to do is browse their website and select the frames you desire and click ‘Buy with Blue Light Lenses’. You’ll then need to choose what you will use your glasses for, be it reading, distance, intermediate or non-prescription. You then simply enter your prescription or select ‘send later’ and lastly choose your lens packaging and coating.

Not only is this shopping experience hassle-free but at Feel Good Contacts, you can get lenses for as little as £29.00. The brand also offers a variety of designer frames at up to 40% cheaper. You can browse popular brands such as Prada, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Superdry and Chloe, to name a few. On top of this, all the brands blue light blocking lenses also come with a scratch-resistant coating and feature a special multi-layered anti-glare coating with 100% UVA and UVB protection. This can help to reduce unwanted reflections, improving both visual comfort and contrast.

There are some other things to be aware of before purchasing blue light glasses. One being that they come with a slight yellow tint to them, and you may even notice a blue reflection on the lenses. For this reason, they are not a suitable choice for everyone. Those who need to see colour accurately such as graphic designers and architects will find that blue light glasses are not suitable for them.

Another thing to be aware of is that blue light glasses are safe to wear all day long, not just when in front of the screen. Whether you have a prescription or not, they are handy if you spend a lot of time on your smartphone or staring at a digital screen.

Blue light glasses are not the only product which avid screen users can benefit from at Feel Good Contacts. The brand also stocks numerous eye care products to help dry eye caused by digital screen use. Those who spend an excessive amount of time in front of a screen may also be interested in eye drops such as their comfi Eye Drops, a product which is exclusive to the brand and has been specially formulated for those who experience dry eyes due to prolonged digital screen use, air conditioning and contact lens wear. Blink Intensive Tear Vials are another excellent option for avid screen users. These vial size packs are incredibly convenient for on the go.

Another useful product worth investing in is the Optase Moist Heat Mask. This soothing and hydrating reusable mask can be used as a hot or cold compress and is ideal for soothing dry eyes caused by digital devices.

No matter what your eye care needs, shopping at Feel Good Contacts will guarantee that you get the best prices on your eyewear. With contact lenses up to 50% cheaper than the high street and glasses and sunglasses up to 40% cheaper, you simply cannot go wrong. You can learn more about blue light glasses by heading over to their website.