A SCOTS hotel will attend the Scottish Golf Tourism event next week in St Andrews in a bid to aid expansion.

The Green Hotel is underway with a £100k refurbishment aimed at upgrading its three-star rating to a four-star.

Amity Hospitality, who manage the hotel, will be representing it at next week’s Scottish Golf Tourism Week in a further bid to achieve a four-star rating.

The new rating would allow Amity Hospitality to sell four-star 36-hole golfing breaks to the European market.

Sir David Basil Henry Montgomery (left) father of the present owner, Jamie Montgomery, is pictured with Nick Kourie, Operations Director, Amity Hospitality.

Nick Kourie, Operations Director at Amity Hospitality said: It’s fantastic that this event is back as an in-person event, enabling ourselves, and the other exhibitors, to meet delegates from all over the World in a relaxed face to face setting.

“These are the leading golf operators who bring over 50,000 golfers into Scotland.”

“We feel that The Green Hotel has a very strong offer to those organising golfing breaks.

“We were brought in by the owner to oversee and implement a huge refurbishment of this much-loved hotel, alongside putting in management and personnel to run it.

“Our aim, as with every hotel we manage, is to grow these businesses by way of multiple revenue streams.”

Nick explained that the ongoing refurbishment programme at The Green aimed to completely revamp much of the ground floor, with new flooring and a fresh look to all bedrooms including the installation of new TVs, by the end of the season.

The reception area and Jocks Bar have already been given a new contemporary look.

Phases two and three would continue throughout the rest of 2023, completing the upstairs accommodation.

Nick said: “With The Open taking place in St Andrews this summer, where accommodation comes at a premium, we are able to offer golfing groups a more affordable option.

“St Andrews, which is under an hour’s travel time away, is still highly accessible as a day trip visit.”

Established four years ago, Amity Hospitality is currently looking after ongoing development for both branded and unbranded hotels in the UK totalling over 300 bedrooms.