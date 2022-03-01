Edinburgh based bio-printing company announces US operation

ARRAYJET the Edinburgh based bioprinting and microarray technology company has announced an international expansion to consolidate in-country support across the US.

Commercial activities in the US will be led by the newly appointed vice-president of sales for North America, Craig Cardella who will lead the newly formed Arrayjet inc.

Craig has spent twenty years working in precision liquid handling and integrated robotic systems.

Craig Cardella – new VP of Sales Arrayjet Inc.

The Arrayjet expansion is aimed at strengthening existing customer partnerships and forging new collaborations amongst the life science community.

Arrayjet provides liquid handling and bioprinting solutions to life sciences researchers, pharmaceutical development groups and diagnostic companies.

The company manufactures a range of microarray printers and offers contract research and manufacturing services for microarray and high throughput screening applications.

Arrayjet has operated across North America from its Scottish base over the past fifteen years, working in partnership with proteomics CDI Laboratories located in Baltimore, Maryland to create a population scale diagnostic programme.

Arrayjet’s programme helped scientists better understand the behaviour of the Covid-19 virus and helped to further the rapidity of the global vaccination programme.

Craig Cardella said: “I am prepared to offer current and future customers in North America a world-class experience of partnering up with Arrayjet within our newly formed Arrayjet Inc.”

Iain McWilliam, CEO of Arrayjet comments: “This expansion represents Arrayjet’s commitment to support current and future North American partners.

“With more in-person interaction, state-side instrument demonstrations, and extra logistical support, so they can continue to use our technology for their cutting-edge microarray applications.

“Arrayjet Inc. shares a vision with its USA customer base to advance the frontiers of scientific research, recognising the strong ecosystem of life science and biotechnology.”