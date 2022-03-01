Scottish food and drink excellence awards back for 2nds

THE SCOTTISH food and drink sector will come together again, celebrating one of Scotland’s largest industries at the Scotland food and drink excellence awards.

Taking place in September and returning after Covid restrictions the 21st excellence awards will take place during Scottish food and drink fortnight held at Edinburgh international conference centre.

Entries to this year’s awards are now open and will close at 5pm on Friday April 8.

The event will be supported in sponsorship by Asda and the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland.

Ashley Connolly and John Davidson – SF&D Excellence Awards.

Companies – from artisanal bakers to craft distillers, and fish processors to dairy producers – who are helping to build Scotland’s reputation as a land of food and drink will be celebrated.

New categories have been introduced this year to reflect changes in the priorities of the industry including a free from and sustainability categories.

Sponsors Asda will judge the tasted product categories alongside buyers and representatives from other retailers, restauranteurs, food writers and food services.

The 20th awards, held in 2019, were attended by more than 800 people and 320 entries were submitted across the 19 product business categories.

John Davidson, Deputy Chief Executive and Strategy Director at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Every year, the quality and range of products our food and drink businesses are creating is increasing.

“The people and businesses that dedicate themselves to making our industry so successful have faced incredibly tough times since we last gathered for the Excellence Awards.

“The grit, resolve, commitment and entrepreneurial spirit they have all shown to weather the storm should rightly be celebrated.

“I can’t wait to welcome friends from across the Scottish food and drink industry to a well-deserved celebration of success later in the year.”

Ashley Connolly, Local Buying Manager Scotland at Asda, added: “We can see how hard it’s been for producers over the past eighteen months and understand how important the return of these awards is to the industry.

“Supporting Scottish producers is incredibly important to us and we’re looking forward to trying some great new Scottish products at this year’s judging.

“If it’s anything like previous years, we’ll no doubt be blown away by the quality and ingenuity of the Scottish products on show.”