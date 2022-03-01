A STUNNING Scots home with an impressive climbing room in the garden has gone on the market for £625,000.

The five-bedroom property on Gladstone Place in Aberdeen is set to appeal to keen climbers due to the bespoke outhouse at the bottom of the garden.

Included in glossy images of the property, a unique 4 x 4 metre climbing room with various angled walls and dozens of climbing stones scattered throughout is featured.

Climbing wall panels have been lined with holes meaning that fitness enthusiasts can switch things up by changing routes.

The climbing room in the garden. C. Aberdein Considine

On the floor of the home’s climbing wall are foam mats to prevent climbers from getting seriously hurt.

Inside the main house, which is split across three floors, high ceilings, fireplaces and cornicing are featured throughout.

The property boasts a bright, clean living area which sits adjacent to a family room.

Along the corridor the kitchen leads onto a dining area where bi-fold doors open out into the garden.

Estate agents Aberdein Considine listed the property on the market yesterday for offers over £625,000.

They said: “We are delighted to offer for sale this most impressive and immaculately presented five bedroom mid terraced villa with custom built garage, situated in the most sought after of residential locations, having been extensively upgraded to the highest of standards throughout.

“This stunning west end home is finished to an impeccable standard with the highest quality of fittings, especially with the level of care and effort that has been made in this thoughtfully extended family home.

The outside of the climbing room. C. Aberdein Considine

As you make your way to the side door of the custom built chalet/garage you will instantly be wowed by the interior of the garage.

“The current owners have set it up as a fabulous multi use area with a climbing wall as well as room for gym equipment.

“This area will suit all ages or it can simply be utilised as a garage.

“The additional section again could be used for a number of storage purposes or equally the dividing walls could be removed to make one large garage.”

The estate agent also posted a link to the unique property on social media, writing: “Wow.

“Now that’s how to present a house.

“Five bedrooms, three living rooms, three bathrooms.

“Did we mention the indoor rock climbing wall?”

Social media users were impressed with the property.

Laura Jaffray said: That is my cuppa tea.”

Kerry Ann Grant said: “The climbing wall!”

Chris Malcolm said: “Stunning.”

Beth Buchan added: “I think I have enough in my piggy bank.”