AMAZON is investigating after a delivery driver was filmed hurling a package across the entire length of a customer’s garden like a frisbee.

Hayley Louise Fitzgerald captured the footage on her Ring door camera at home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on Sunday.

Hayley claims the driver didn’t even attempt to knock her front or back door before recording the parcel as being “handed to customer”.

The driver threw the package like a frisbee. Credit: Hayley Louise Fitzgerald

CCTV shows the driver appearing into view in the top right hand side of the screen as his fluorescent jacket lights up in the darkness.

He stops to look through his items before finding Hayley’s delivery – protective screen covers she ordered for her phone.

The courier then looks over to Hayley’s garden before unleashing a frisbee-like throw, tossing the package over 20ft before landing on decking.

He then turns around and disappears from view as he pulls Hayley’s neighbour’s gate and leaves the scene.

The package took flight after being tossed by the courier. Credit: Hayley Louise Fitzgerald

Hayley took to social media to vent her frustrations later on that evening, writing: “How delivery drivers find this acceptable is beyond me, didn’t even come onto my property nor did he try my front door.

“He just went into the next door’s garden and threw my parcel across then logged it as ‘handed to resident’. Completely unacceptable.”

Amazon responded: “Thanks for reaching out, Hayley. We are sorry for the poor experience and would love to help.”

Speaking today, Hayley said: “They issued a refund for the goods I ordered then said they were going to escalate my complaint.

“That email they provided doesn’t exist, which is why I posted to social media.”