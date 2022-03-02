New assisted living facility leaves Scotframe for Falkland Islands

A SCOTS timber firm has sent off the first sections of a new assisted living facility in the Falkland Islands.

The first sections of the brand-new facility, fabricated by Scotframe, have just left the firm’s Inverurie headquarters, en-route to the other side of the world.

The facility, commissioned by the Falklands Islands Government through their partner, RSK Falkland Islands Limited, will be constructed 8,000 miles away in the capital Stanley.

There, it will form the Island’s first purpose-built assisted living facility for vulnerable residents.

The sections will be shipped from the UK to Stanley via Montevideo.

The single-storey building comprises one and two-bedroom units, as well as single bed, short-term accommodation, and is the latest project for Scotframe in the South Atlantic.

The company has already supplied 120 housing units, a combined library and training centre, and classrooms for the Island’s nursery.

The facility, which will be known as Tussac House, has been fabricated using Scotframe’s Valutherm+ wall panels, which the company says deliver high standards of thermal efficiency.

The facility will feature a cinema/activity room, cafe, and beauty salon, as well as a fully fitted commercial kitchen to serve Tussac House residents, the local hospital and prison.

The facility will be constructed on a coastal location, with views across Stanley Harbour.

Ruairidh Brown, Design Project Manager, Scotframe, said: “We have a long association of working with the Falkland Islands, but this is an exciting new project, and we are delighted that they have chosen Scotframe to supply such a key facility.

“The robustness of a Scotframe build and the energy efficiency of our Valutherm+ wall panels will play an important part in ensuring that Tussac House provides a comfortable home for those Falkland Islands residents who will now benefit from assisted living.”

The care home will be shipped from the UK to Montevideo, and then onwards to Stanley in a journey that will take almost five weeks.

Further shipments will be made later this year, with initial construction scheduled to begin in April 2022; Tussac House is scheduled to be complete by early 2024.