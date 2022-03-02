BIRD-WATCHERS have been left in stitches after setting up an osprey webcam and capturing a raven stashing stolen chocolate biscuits in the nest just hours later.

Bird conservation charity, Birds of Poole Harbour, captured the bizarre moment on Friday through a webcam set up to monitor ospreys in Poole, Dorset.

The hilarious video shows the black raven land right in the middle of an osprey nest built with branches, twigs and moss.

Raven caught on camera stashing stolen bourbon biscuits in osprey nest pic.twitter.com/Z95LKgffkw — deadlinenews (@deadlinenews) March 1, 2022

As it looks around, two recognisable, brown, bourbon chocolate biscuits are shown between its beak.

The raven then potters around on the moss for a moment in search of a suitable hiding place to stash its precious cargo.

It then shoves the two biscuits deep into the nest before dragging other parts of grass and twigs over the top to hide them.

The raven then flies off before the clip ends.

The charity posted the hilarious footage on Twitter on Saturday, writing: “Glad we made the effort!

“Yesterday morning we went up and did a maintenance check and prepped the Osprey webcam.

“Yesterday evening a raven came and hid two chocolate bourbons in there!”

The video has attracted over 71,0000 views and more than 800 retweets.

Viewers were left in stitches by the bizarre clip, with many wondering who may be missing a couple of bourbon biscuits from their house.

The raven berried the biscuits in the nest before hopping off the edge again.

@Eanr said: “I’d like to think there is someone, somewhere sitting down with a book in hand, a cup of tea on the table in their garden whilst feeling around blindly for their chocolate bourbons with their other hand.”

@fab_cep said: “Oh how I’d like to know where the raven acquired the chocolate bourbon biscuits.”

@DRBeckistan said: “Oh those cheeky ravens, whipping the neighbours’ biscuits. That’s not nice!”

@BartramGail said: “You can just imagine someone going to have a cup of tea and biscuits outside, turning around and the biscuits have gone, fantastic.”

@SEJohns60898515 said: “There’s the chocolates for the incoming guests. He’ll be back soon to do the swan towels.”

Liz Cooper, project co-ordinator for charity Birds of Poole Harbour today said: “We are excited because we might have ospreys for the first time in over 200 years on the south coast.

“We were making adjustments to the camera to try and capture the birds if they arrive and managed to capture the raven with his biscuits trying to hide them.

“It’s not something you see everyday.”