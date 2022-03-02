Scots veteran support services set for £2m boost

SCOTS services that provide mental health support to Armed Forces veterans have been given a funding boost.

The Scottish Government has announced £1.4 million for Combat Stress and a further £666,000 for Veterans First Point.

The funding announcements for 2022-23 were made during a Scottish Government debate in the Scottish Parliament covering both the health and veterans portfolios.

Combat Stress is a UK-wide charity which helps veterans and their families deal with mental ill health including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

Over £2 million has been announced for services that support the mental health of veterans. Photo by mostafa meraji on Unsplash

Veterans First Point is a free advice and support service for former service personnel provided as part of the NHS.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans Keith Brown said:

“As we emerge from the pandemic, the mental health of the whole population is a fundamental consideration for the Scottish Government and we must be particularly mindful of the mental wellbeing of veterans who have sacrificed so much for us all.

“It is vital veterans receive the help they need which is why we are continuing to fund specialist organisations such as Combat Stress and Veterans First Point.

“We are also working hard to ensure veterans have access to housing and jobs.

“Our veterans and service families contribute a huge amount to our society right across Scotland and I remain committed to providing the very best support for the veterans community.”

Combat Stress is currently relocating services to Glasgow and Edinburgh to provide more accessible support for veterans.

There are also currently six Veterans First Point Centres – in Tayside, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire & Arran, Fife, Borders and Lothian.